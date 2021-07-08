Movie review: 'Black Widow' is a satisfying detour for Marvel

It’s an early sign that “Black Widow” will be about an American Dream denied — or at least delayed — and a kind of anti-”Captain America.” Only when the dad flips a car to clear the runway do we have any sense that these aren’t your average Americans. And once they land in Cuba, we realize they aren’t citizens at all, nor are they a family.

Harbour’s character in fact is Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, a Soviet-built super soldier made to compete with Captain America. Their family was a cobbled-together Ohio sleeper cell. The four of them are quickly split apart, and over a melancholy cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the opening credits roll with a montage of U.S.-Russian relations over time, mixed with images of Soviet mastermind Dreykov (Winstone) and his Red Room program of elite assassins — dubbed “Widows” — all of them plucked from the streets as young girls.

Twenty years later, the long-freed and reformed Natasha — now an Avenger — is well beyond her painful beginnings. But not as much as she thought. Her belief that she killed Dreykov is spoiled when she reunites in Budapest with her faux-sister from childhood, Yelena (Pugh), who informs her that not only is the Red Room very operational, but Dreykov has created a new, frightful method of control of his Widows.