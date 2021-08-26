Movie review: 'Candyman' a genuinely terrifying, artful horror film that speaks to current moment

In “Candyman,” a Black man occupies the space of both the villain and the victim, sliding between persecuted and monstrous identities; horror tropes as social commentary.

This “Candyman” functions best as a sequel, with the story of the original film acting as the inciting myth, the urban legend of the grad student who went to the hood to learn about Candyman (rendered spookily with puppet silhouettes, an ongoing motif). It’s relayed like all scary stories are, an oral tradition passed on by candlelight, as told by Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) to his sister Brianna (Teyonah Parris) and her boyfriend Anthony, during a dinner party.

The story takes hold of Anthony, a painter struggling to find new inspiration, and he heads to the old housing projects of Cabrini Green searching for answers, information, anything he can find about the myth of Candyman. In this version, art takes the place of academia as a space for processing the mythology of the ghetto.

He finds it in William Burke (Colman Domingo) who tells him the tales he grew up with, of an old man with a hook for a hand doling out candy, about the police violence he witnessed, the warning that if you say his name five times in the mirror, he’ll appear.