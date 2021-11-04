Movie review: Chloé Zhao creates a different kind of superhero movie with 'Eternals'

Essentially, the Eternals are immortal aliens, living among humans — like vampires, but minus the biting and plus a strong social conscience — and charged with protecting the world. There are 10 of them, all new to MCU movies and all with their own special powers.

It’s a remarkable group for a superhero movie in that they look like all of us: diverse in gender (this is the first Marvel movie with an equal number of male and female heroes), race, age, sexuality, nationality and ability. (Not that they really look like all of us. Any group fronted by the likes of Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden has an obvious extra superpower: bone structure.)

Zhao brings a creative eye to the action sequences: I loved an early London scene in which a red bus suddenly becomes reduced to crimson confetti, floating like leaves in an autumn wind. The Deviants look like enormous lizards whose very skin seems to be dangerously fraying; they’re both fanciful and menacing (pity most of the scenes they’re in are so murky, though). The golden, rune-like figures that elaborately encircle the Eternals as they don their warrior garb are poetry in motion.