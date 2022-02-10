Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' a dull riverboat outing

But enough about the mustache, which, unfortunately, remains one of the more intriguing supporting characters in “Death on the Nile,” with the most interesting backstory, despite the host of scandal-plagued movie stars who parade through the proceedings. But in a post-”Knives Out” world, it’s not enough to simply deliver a straightforward Christie murder mystery. Rian Johnson’s 2019 character-stuffed whodunit pretzeled in more twists than ever, plus witty social commentary about race and class, which “Death on the Nile” avoids, despite nods to diversity in casting. Johnson recently teased a hint that “Knives Out 2” may be set on a boat, which spells doom for the rather dull “Death on the Nile.”