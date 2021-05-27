Movie review: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson make 'Cruella' a fun, darkly comedic romp

Almost everything about “Cruella” reeks of success.

In reviving one of Walt Disney Studios’ best-known villains, filmmaker Craig Gillespie (“Lars and the Real Girl”) took on a challenge that seemingly was doomed to failure and created a fun, flighty romp that humanizes Cruella de Vil, of all characters.

Cruella, a pop culture icon throughout the years, is such a cinematic baddie that when the American Film Institute ranked film’s best villains in 2003, she popped up at No. 39. Given the volume of films released since, that ranking may have changed, but there’s little doubt as to the malevolence inherent in the character. Who else could possibly want to make a fur coat from Dalmatian puppies?

Gillespie’s challenge: Make the character remotely likable and sympathetic. He pulls it off spectacularly with the help of two Oscar-winning actresses, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, and a script by Dana Fox (“Couples Retreat”) and Tony McNamara, who is known for his television work.