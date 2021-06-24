Movie review: 'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9' while also looking to past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.

Director Justin Lin, who also helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the series, and evolved the franchise from minor street racing thrillers into outlandish displays of car ballet, is back behind the camera for “F9: The Fast Saga” (he also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey). Lin ups his own ante with the outrageous vehicular stunts in “F9,” and it’s hard to imagine any future installments exceeding the automobile acrobatics Lin and Casey have concocted. To describe the stunts and set pieces would be to ruin the fun of discovery for audiences; suffice to say there will be moments where you’ll say, “they won’t ...” but rest assured: they will, and how.