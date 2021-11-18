Movie review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ blends nostalgia, reverence in right amounts

Spengler packed up, left his friends in New York City and settled in a farming community in Illinois. He came to be known as the “dirt farmer” because he didn’t plant or harvest any crops. To say he’s the town eccentric would be an understatement.

When he dies, the dirt farm is left to his daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon) and her children Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things”) who couldn’t be less interested in living their lives in small town America — or so it seems.

After an eviction from their previous home, they don’t have much choice and, oddly, it’s in this sleepy farming town of Summerville where Phoebe begins to find her voice with some help from seismologist Gary (Paul Rudd) serving as a summer school science teacher in her school.

That’s not the only influence, however. Nerdy and awkward, it’s not difficult to see that she’s a Spengler from the sense of humor to the dark hair complemented by wire-rimmed glasses. Through a series of events, a spirit begins to direct her through the house, its secrets and Egon’s past.