Movie review: 'Halloween Kills' lacks focus of reboot predecessor

In 2018, horror mogul Jason Blum revived one of the longest-running horror franchises, “Halloween,” inviting filmmaker David Gordon Green to take a spin through Haddonfield.

Blum got the whole gang back together, enlisting “Halloween” auteur John Carpenter to compose one of his inimitable synthy scores, and the Final Girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, reprised her role as Laurie Strode, 40 years later.

The emotional core of “Halloween” 2018 was a careful examination of intergenerational trauma and hard-fought redemption. It was powerful to watch Laurie fight her longtime foe Michael Myers with her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), by her side, fulfilling Laurie’s legacy.

Green and the gang are back again with “Halloween Kills,” an attempt to widen the scope of traumatic influence that Michael Myers has had on Haddonfield. It’s a good idea, to examine the community repercussions of Michael’s bloody destruction, and to bring back some of his original survivors, like Lindsey, one of the original babysitting charges, played in 1978 and 2021 by Kyle Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” But the execution is distressingly messy, a chaotic tangle of too many storylines.