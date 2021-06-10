Movie review: 'In the Heights' film adaptation soars, combining magical realism with gritty urban details

It’s summer in the city, and a ticking clock counts down the days until a blackout that will push the community to its brink. It’s hot, humid and the hormones are racing. Will Usnavi work up the courage to ask out aspiring fashion designer Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) before he departs New York for the Dominican Republic? Will sweethearts Benny (Corey Hawkins) and Nina (Leslie Grace) reunite while she’s back home from Stanford? What does Sonny’s (Gregory Diaz IV) future hold as a young “Dreamer”? Who holds the winning lottery ticket? These dramas play out against the landscape of a tight-knit but quickly changing community, as rents rise and the older generation transitions.

This will no doubt be a deserving breakout performance for the immensely talented and magnetic Ramos, who co-starred in the stage musical, as well as in “Hamilton.” However, it’s Hawkins, who co-starred as Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton” who stuns in his first screen musical role, as Benny. Who knew he had that voice? Those moves?

Grace and Barrera are also superstars in the making. Mexican actress Barrera owns the screen in every moment, especially in a sizzling nightclub number. The entire film is a brilliantly woven tapestry of performances, music and environment, as well as the choreography by Christopher Scott and cinematography by Alice Brooks, two longtime collaborators of Chu’s.