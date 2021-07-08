Movie review: In 'Tomorrow War,' the timeless toll of soldiering

The time-traveling “The Tomorrow War,” set largely in an alien apocalypse future, is a kind of throwback.

Summer sci-fi spectacles like this — a sprawling, slightly sloppy, sometimes serious, often knowingly ridiculous extravaganza — aren’t quite the regular commodity they once were. “The Tomorrow War” isn’t as silly as Will Smith’s “Independence Day,” but, just the same, it’s Chris Pratt’s chance to punch some aliens.

Pratt, star and executive producer of “The Tomorrow War,” used his box-office muscle to push forward the film, directed by Chris McKay and scripted by Zach Dean. Originally intended for theaters, McKay’s film got sucked into a future shock of its own during the pandemic and was sold to Amazon. “The Tomorrow War” is by no means the first popcorn movie to go straight to the home, but it’s still one of the popcorn-iest.

For those looking for that kind of summer-movie escape, “The Tomorrow War” should fit the bill. It’s tonally scattered and massively implausible. But in movies with aliens, time loops and machine guns, those are more features than bugs.