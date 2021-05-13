Movie review: Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie reunite and have a blast

Jason Statham says very, very little in his new film. The English actor must have only need to memorize about three pages of dialogue. But, as always, he’s very expressive with his hands. And the guns in them.

“You ain’t much for talking, are you, Mary Poppins?” he is asked in a locker room taunt. What’s your guess that whoever said that is going to survive this movie?

Steely Statham reunites with director-writer Guy Ritchie for a stylish revenge-heist mashup “Wrath of Man,” building on a partnership that has previously produced “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver.”

Both men are in their ideal element in “Wrath of Man” — Statham on a cool and consistent murder spree of bad guys and Ritchie capturing it all with his kinetic filmmaking style and restless camera.

Loosely based on the 2004 French film “Cash Truck,” the story starts with the messy, bloody assault on a Los Angeles armored truck hauling money and thrillingly returns again and again to this key moment.