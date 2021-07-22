Movie review: 'Joe Bell' tells tale of emotional redemption

But you root for him anyway, because he continues to put one foot in front of the other, and his breakthrough seems imminent. Pushing a cart of supplies while 18-wheelers whiz by leaves him exhausted, but his mind tumbles endlessly through memories. He walks because it gives him something to do while his mind cycles through guilt, shame and despair. He walks to make his son’s death matter, to make sense in some way. He walks to leave the mark of Jadin’s death on his body, on the world.

There are moments in “Joe Bell” where you wish the story opened up beyond Joe’s blinkered point of view, but it is a laser-focused piece. Though it sometimes feels a bit treacly and hackneyed, or even predictable, “Joe Bell” resists expectation, and where this true story ends up is far more poignant and devastating than any work of fiction could be.

The script, by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, contains a rough-hewn poetry, leaving little to the imagination; everything that needs to be is said, and a folksy country soundtrack underlines the woeful tone of this modern Western fable. Green applies a naturalistic visual style; the camera (the cinematographer is Jacques Jouffret) regards the crags of Wahlberg’s dusty, tanned visage like the stark landscapes that surround him. In some of the more delicate moments, Green wisely employs restraint, so it rarely feels exploitative or manipulative.