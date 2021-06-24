Movie review: Kevin Hart shows range in tearjerker 'Fatherhood'

“Fatherhood” smooths out many of the edges of real life. Money does not seem to be a worry for Matt. He has parents and in-laws (Alfre Woodard is terrific as his mother-in-law) who are more than willing to take him and Maddy back to Minnesota, and his early parenting trials are all presented in palatable, bite-sized does.

One day is crib set-up. One day she screams a lot. There’s even a “babies are hard but funny” montage set to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” where we breeze through installing a car seat and almost leaving it (with a baby inside) at the grocery store. This is not a “Tully”-style representation of the deep exhaustion of caring for an infant.

The film does a good job balancing the drama with the comedy however, and is helped by a strong supporting cast, including Lil Rel Howery and Anthony Carrigan as Matt’s best friends.

And within the sitcom dramedy aesthetic, there are moments of truth and grace, from Matt panic-vacuuming to simulate white noise so the colic-y baby can sleep to him pleading with his mother-in-law that he’ll never know if he’s a good parent if he doesn’t get the chance to try. It’s never entirely clear why he doesn’t want their help or needs to move back to their hometown.