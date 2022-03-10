Movie review: Loving documentary of TV giants in 'Lucy and Desi'

“He hurt her by his actions, and she hurt him by her words,” she says.

What made this union — both members fiercely family-oriented — collapse is elusive. Womanizing, drinking and working too hard are mentioned. Pressure is highlighted: “I think there was a cost to the level of success,” their daughter says. She notes the irony of “I Love Lucy” celebrating a marriage that is tested during every show but wouldn’t last in real life.

In fairness, each of the subjects of “Lucy and Desi” could easily fill a two-hour documentary. Ball’s rise from a B-film star to a world-class physical comedienne (with an assist from no less than Buster Keaton) is staggering, as is Arnaz’s reinvention from a child of privilege in pre-revolution Cuba to penniless American conga star and then powerful TV studio boss.

A third doc could conceivably be made of their impact on show business. The film states that the couple became one of the first lifestyle brands and influenced the future of TV with their Desilu Productions helping create shows such as “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” and helping normalize reruns.

The last 20 minutes are tough. All good things must come to an end and that meant their marriage, more work frustrations and increasing infirmities. But one wonderful detail emerges: While Desi was dying of cancer, he and his former wife sat together in his room for the last time and watched old “I Love Lucy” shows. Their daughter remembers them laughing.