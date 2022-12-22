Movie review: MASTER

Get out the Kleenex, because there's no denying that you'll be crying for Jim Parsons' Michael and his boyfriend Kit (played by Ben Aldridge) in the tearjerking — and often moving — relationship drama "Spoiler Alert." Based on the book by Michael Ausiello and directed by Michael Showalter, the movie earns our tears, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, but seems at times unable to decide what kind of film it is, resulting in jarring tonal shifts, especially one at the end. Aldridge is particularly charming, and Sally Field is heartbreaking as Kit's mother, coping with his devastating illness.