 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Greensboro News & Record is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College who are sponsoring 1,250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Movie review: MASTER

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movie review: 'Spoiler Alert' — You're gonna need those tissues

Movie review: 'Spoiler Alert' — You're gonna need those tissues

Get out the Kleenex, because there's no denying that you'll be crying for Jim Parsons' Michael and his boyfriend Kit (played by Ben Aldridge) in the tearjerking — and often moving — relationship drama "Spoiler Alert." Based on the book by Michael Ausiello and directed by Michael Showalter, the movie earns our tears, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, but seems at times unable to decide what kind of film it is, resulting in jarring tonal shifts, especially one at the end. Aldridge is particularly charming, and Sally Field is heartbreaking as Kit's mother, coping with his devastating illness.

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally.  Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Williams had to battle to take control of Heath Ledger's biopic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert