Movie review: Post Malone concert doc is all flash, no substance

Post Malone

Post Malone performs Aug. 7 on the Lands End Stage during Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

 Scott Strazzante, Associated Press

There’s a moment in Post Malone’s new concert film when its star confesses to how surreal his life has become: “Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person.”

Fans will get no clarity on that astounding statement after watching Amazon’s “Post Malone: Runaway,” a limp, uninspiring 65 minutes of flash with no substance. It’s unreal.

Not only does the bestselling, genre-mixing hitmaker himself not come across as a real person, the film never tries to help him. Fans won’t learn anything new, and the curious may even be turned off.

The documentary captures Post Malone’s first U.S. arena tour in 2019 — a 37-date tour through North America with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, among others.

The filmmakers — director Hector Dockrill and writers Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt — got backstage access without doing anything meaningful with it, ending up more like hype men than independent observers.

“Post Malone: Runaway” is in many ways like an hourlong music video, with 10 songs — “Take What You Want,” “Wow” and “Rockstar,” among them — captured with shaky, distorted camera angles, interspliced with backstage glad-handing and tons of beer pong. Oh, so much beer pong. It humanizes Posty but also makes him look like an overage bro holding onto childish things.

A few moments in the film show our hero not cradling a cigarette or a Solo cup, a tortured genius who seems perennially tipsy, screaming out his lyrics in a sort of existential crouch onstage and getting angry about beer pong rule violations after shows.

Introspection is not his strong suit.

“It’s either you’re with it or you ain’t,” he says. “The songs, I guess, are what they are, and I am who I am.”

The filmmakers seem happier returning to shots of hysterical fans and seem a little too enamored of the tour’s pyrotechnics.

How is Malone able to create hits such as “Sunflower”? Don’t look here. “It just has a certain vibe and a certain feeling to it that’s rare to come by,” says songwriter Billy Walsh.

The non-Posty interviews consist of superstar guests who stop by backstage — Alicia Keys and Timbaland, among them, and a truly uncomfortable-looking Billie Joe Armstrong.

“That was awesome,” the Green Day songwriter says, not entirely convincingly.

Then there are the voices of Malone’s own entourage — including, weirdly, his bus driver — who are, after all, paid to be excited to be on tour with him.

“You can’t deny him anymore. He’s real,” says Cheryl Paglierani, his agent. He is real, gotcha.

That brings up the mood of the documentary, which is sort of a grievance tour. There’s a defensiveness to Malone and his team that’s laughably unfounded. He’s portrayed as fighting the impression that he’s a lightweight and not the youngest artist to have three diamond-certified singles or to have broken the record for most simultaneous top 20 Hot 100 Billboard hits. It’s hard to punch up when you’ve sold out Madison Square Garden.

'Post Malone: Runaway'

Rating: 18-plus (drug use, language)

Running time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

50 memorable movie cameos

