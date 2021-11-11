Movie review: Princess Diana gets an abstract and arty ghost story

The casting, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is brilliant, and the ending, in a top-down convertible, is sublime. So why is the rest of Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” such a hollow exercise in high camp?

It wasn’t so long ago that the Chilean director Larraín crafted another meditation of mythmaking in the similarly conceptual, “Jackie.” It, too, was a elegantly stylish movie with a captivating leading performance in Natalie Portman as Jaqueline Kennedy and a piercing, discordant score by Mica Levi. Here, again, is an empathetic but arch character study (this time the jazzy score is by Jonny Greenwood) about persona and personhood in a 20th century cauldron of fame and tragedy.

“Jackie” had the prickly edges of a psychological thriller and draped itself in the memories of a grieving past. “Spencer,” which opens in theaters Friday, is more like a ghost story — a dreamy, luxe version of “The Shining,” with the Overlook Hotel swapped for the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where Princess Diana mostly wanders in isolation and suffocating unease. When she sneaks out at night and guards come upon her with flashlights, Diana tells them, “Say you saw a ghost.”