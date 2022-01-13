Movie review: 'Scream' returns with a successful requel

The “Scream” sequels never lost sight of that self-awareness, revolving around the ultra-meta “Stab” horror franchise about the Woodsboro murders. The sequels are often over-the-top and silly, but they always serve up incisive commentary about movies and the media, capturing the cultural zeitgeist, from the ruthlessness of news media to Hollywood’s constant churn of nostalgia and reinvention.

This new “Scream” is plenty sentient, too. There’s much to say about the state of the industry, from juicy debates over the notion of “elevated horror” vs. retro schlock, as well as the tendency to constantly reboot and remake.

Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) serves as the new “Randy,” a movie maven who explains that the fresh rash of killings serve as a “requel,” a legacy reboot/sequel that ties the new and old together, and currently the only acceptable way to revisit a beloved franchise (see also: “Star Wars,” “Halloween”).