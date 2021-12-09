Movie review: Steven Spielberg's rousing 'West Side Story' revival

We’re so rife with reboots and remakes today that it can take a moment to gauge just what Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is.
It isn’t a papered-over modernizing or a thinly disguised retread. It’s a feat of reconstruction. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim have taken the original play and reworked it from the inside, burrowing into the DNA of “West Side Story” and its characters to recast, reconsider, deepen and clarify one of the 20th century’s most iconic musicals.
It is, I think, a better movie than the 1961 original, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, in almost every respect.
The Sharks, the Puerto Rican gang that squares off with the white Jets in 1950s New York, have been a given a new and fuller life, bringing “West Side Story” into balance and righting some of the wrongs of the original in its stereotyped depictions.
Rachel Zegler’s María, Ariana DeBose’s Anita and David Alvarez’s Bernardo are, to remarkable degree, what makes this “West Side Story” sing. And the story, as scripted by Kushsner, is more emotional and complex than ever, fully realizing the “Romeo and Juliet” tragedy while shading the ‘50s gang strife with notes of today’s divisions and battles of gentrification.
And, yet, as fully realized and impeccably crafted as this “West Side Story” is, I’m not sure it matches the power and force of the original.
As problem-filled as that movie was 60 years ago, with Natalie Wood as the Latina Maria, its potency is impossible to shrug off. There was Robbins’ electric choreography, the expressionist Panavision color and Rita Moreno — my god, Rita Moreno — a dynamo of almost overwhelming talent.
The 1961 “West Side Story” was propelled by a teeming, lurching mid-century America energy — a surge of bodies in motion, syncopated with finger snaps. This “West Side Story” comes out of a different cultural moment, one of tasteful renovation.
Delayed a year by the pandemic, “West Side Story” arrives with a glow of eulogy, coming on the heels of Sondheim’s death at 91. “West Side Story,” originally staged in 1957, was Sondheim’s first musical. (Robbins conceived it, with music by Leonard Bernstein, book by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Sondheim.)
Six decades later, it’s Spielberg’s first musical, too. Spielberg, naturally, doesn’t finally wade into song and dance with some little one-act but with one of the most beloved musicals there is. (He does, after all, know a thing or two about sharks.) When it comes to big-screen grandeur, there’s still nobody who does it better.
It’s narrative, context and authenticity that give Spielberg’s “West Side Story” its own verve. It most definitely still plays the hits, but the film feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic. The set pieces are often extraordinary.
Tony is just out of prison and staying in the drugstore basement of a new character, Valentina (Moreno, connecting movie past and present). His best friend, Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist, terrific), is itching for a fight with the Sharks, and Faist plays him with a hint of mean, knowing despondency. Looking down on Puerto Ricans, he seems to realize, is all he has.
The Sharks, meanwhile, are led by Alvarez’s Bernardo: boyfriend to Anita and older brother to Maria. There is more talking in this “West Side Story,” and that includes Spanish without subtitles that intermingles with English. It’s one of many details that endeavor to add authenticity to a drama with new layers of meaning.
Not only are Bernardo, Anita and Maria wrestling with their standing in America, they are seizing a place in this deeply American musical. (Each actor does so, beautifully.)
That backdrop casts the romance between Maria and Tony in starker relief, and two actors — the sensational breakout Zegler and a never-better Elgort — have a warm chemistry. From the first time they see each other through the swirl of a school dance, their eyes are locked on one another. A lot of Elgort’s performance, with a touch of Marlon Brando’s melancholy sweetness, is in simply looking at Maria. Their rapport reaches a crescendo in the duet of “Tonight.”
But that moment feels obscured by more than the fire-escape ironwork that cages it. It’s possible that there are issues to the musical that can’t be overcome. Is it better to let a once-one-sided view of race in America recede into the past? It remains, for instance, ridiculous how Maria shrugs off the death of her brother in the final act. It’s a disservice to her character that squanders some of the magic that’s accrued.
Yet this “West Side Story” succeeds most as a revival not just of Robbins’ musical but of the best of classical, studio-made, big-screen cinema.
“West Side Story” in that way feels as much like a revival as it does a swan song for a grand style of moviemaking that will hopefully persist, as Maria sings, “somehow, someday, somewhere.”