Movie review: 'The Batman' gives a fresh perspective on caped crusader

The film is so melodramatically operatic and over-the-top that it somehow wraps around to become campy again, especially because throughout all the heavy, portentous story, Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig sprinkle sly flashes of humor and self-reflection about Batman lore. But the self-reflection goes much deeper for Bruce as a character, and that’s what makes this Batman reboot necessary.

This brooding Bruce isn’t content to merely fund orphanages by day and beat up petty thieves at night. As he comes closer and closer to the Riddler, a terrifyingly methodical villain, Bruce learns that they’re not so different after all: both are just two weird guys in masks, trying to fight crime in Gotham. That confrontation forces him to reckon with the purpose of being Batman, with what function he can serve as a crime-fighting superhero.

It’s a reckoning that’s been long overdue for the man in the bat suit, and one that’s beautifully crafted with care by the artisans behind “The Batman.” In its uncompromising vision, it may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely the movie that Batman needed.