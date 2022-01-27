Movie review: 'The King's Daughter' is truly a royal, watery mess

Once upon a time there was a film that didn’t know what it was. A romantic comedy? Perhaps. A period drama? A fairy tale? A tween fantasy mixed with royal intrigue? No matter. Producers threw a lot of cash at the film and filled it with movie stars. That’s why we now have “The King’s Daughter” and all the stars lived happily ever after, counting their money.

January is often where bad films are stashed, but “The King’s Daughter” isn’t just bad, it’s a cloying, cliched mess that’s not worth even the slightest risk of COVID-19 to see it in theaters. Another clue? It was shot in 2014 and only released now. That raises confidence levels, huh?

The film is set in 1684 at the Palace at Versailles and yet everyone weirdly has an upper-class English accent and Tom Ford-like outfits. King Louis XIV has found an answer to outsmarting his own mortality: A mermaid. Yes, a mermaid — from the lost city of Atlantis, no less — which has the power of healing. He intends to suck out its life force during a solar eclipse, which everyone knows gives mermaid slaughter an extra zestiness, am I right?