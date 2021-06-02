Movies return to Greensboro's LeBauer Park

GREENSBORO — Grab the popcorn and take a seat on LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn this summer. Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. has announced the return of its free Spartan Cinema movie series, sponsored by UNCG.

As with all Greensboro Downtown Parks programs, this series is free and open to the public.

Spartan Cinema’s 2021 season kicks off on July 16 with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13).

From there, Greensboro Downtown Parks and UNCG will host a lineup of recent blockbusters for folks of all ages to enjoy together under the pink glow of Janet Echelman’s sculpture, "Where We Met," in the park at 208 N. Davie St.

Pre-movie entertainment and activities will be provided by UNCG academic and extracurricular groups, leading up to the screening of the films at sunset.

LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn will open for seating at 5 p.m. each Friday, and groups are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs to seat themselves comfortably.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the park’s on-site food kiosks and other vendors. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are also welcome.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lineup of films for the Spartan Cinema 2021 season is as follows: