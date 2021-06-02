 Skip to main content
Movies return to Greensboro's LeBauer Park
top story

Movies return to Greensboro's LeBauer Park

Movies in LeBauer Park

Free outdoor movies will return in July to downtown Greensboro's LeBauer Park. 

 LYNN DONOVAN, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO —  Grab the popcorn and take a seat on LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn this summer. Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. has announced the return of its free Spartan Cinema movie series, sponsored by UNCG.

As with all Greensboro Downtown Parks programs, this series is free and open to the public.

Spartan Cinema’s 2021 season kicks off on July 16 with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13). 

From there, Greensboro Downtown Parks and UNCG will host a lineup of recent blockbusters for folks of all ages to enjoy together under the pink glow of Janet Echelman’s sculpture, "Where We Met," in the park at 208 N. Davie St.

Pre-movie entertainment and activities will be provided by UNCG academic and extracurricular groups, leading up to the screening of the films at sunset.

LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn will open for seating at 5 p.m. each Friday, and groups are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs to seat themselves comfortably.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the park’s on-site food kiosks and other vendors. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are also welcome.

The lineup of films for the Spartan Cinema 2021 season is as follows:

July 16: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13)

July 23: "Onward" (PG)

July 30: "The High Note" (PG-13)

Aug. 6: "Trolls World Tour" (PG)

Aug. 13: "Raya & the Last Dragon" (PG)

Aug. 20: "Jumanji: The Next Level" (PG-13).

To learn more and keep up with updates about Spartan Cinema, click here.

