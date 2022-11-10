November kicks off holiday TV episodes, movies, cooking shows and more

Filmmaker James Gray mines his own childhood for "Armageddon Time," about an 11-year-old kid in the fall of 1980 in Queens who transfers from public to private school and his family life starts to change. Banks Repeta plays Gray's stand-in Paul, an artistically and anarchically-minded kid who is in danger of being left behind by the structures in place. His struggles are juxtaposed with those of a friend Johnny (Jaylin Webb) who is Black. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a patient and essential work that has painful lessons and reminders for today.