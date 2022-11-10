 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday TV: Part 1

November kicks off holiday TV episodes, movies, cooking shows and more

Halloween is over. These days, that means the holidays are here — at least for shopping and TV.

Here is Part 1 of our list of holiday TV viewing. It includes movies, TV shows, holiday reruns of older shows, cooking shows and more.

Nov. 10

8 p.m.: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (2022, Genelle Williams, Hattie Kragten, Corey Sevier) (Lifetime)

Nov. 11

7 p.m.: The Christmas Retreat (2022, Rhiannon Fish, Clayton James) (UPtv)

7 p.m.-3 a.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

7:30 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (TNT)

8 p.m.: In Merry Measure (2022, Patti Murin, Brendan Penny) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: The Dog Days of Christmas (2022, Georgia Flood, Ezekiel Simat) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: The Greatest #AtHomeThanksgivingVideos (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

Nov. 12

4 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (TNT)

4 p.m.-3 a.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

4:15 p.m.: The Holiday (2006, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black) (TBS)

6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (TNT)

7 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TBS)

7 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (TNT)

7 p.m.: A Tiny Home Christmas (2022, Rebecca Dalton, Christopher Seivright) (UPtv)

8 p.m.: A Merry Christmas Wish (2022, Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: The Royal Nanny (2022, Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022, Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (TNT)

9 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TBS)

10 p.m.: Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022, Sarah Power, Beau Bridges) (Hallmark Movies)

10 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (TNT)

Nov. 13

2-6 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

4 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TBS)

6 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TBS)

7 p.m.: The Picture of Christmas (2022, Chelsea Hobbs, Giles Panton) (UPtv)

8 p.m.: My Best Friend’s Christmas (2022, Breanne Hill, Colton Little) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022, Kara Wang, Barbara Niven) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Six Degrees of Santa (2022, Kathryn Davis, Steve Lund) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

8 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

9 p.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

10 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

10 p.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

Nov. 14

6 p.m.-2 a.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

8 and 11 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TNT)

8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

10 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

Nov. 15

9 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network)

Nov. 17

4 p.m.-3 a.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

8 p.m.: Sweet Navidad (2022, Camila Banus, David Fumero) (Lifetime)

8:30 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

Nov. 18

6 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TNT)

7 p.m.: Josh Turner: King Size Manager Christmas Special (2022) (UPtv)

8 p.m.: Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: A Country Christmas Harmony (2022, Brooke Elliott, Danny Pintauro) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan) (TCM)

8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

10 p.m.: The Bishop’s Wife (1947, Cary Grant, Loretta Young) (TCM)

Nov. 19

5 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (TBS)

5 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TNT)

5 p.m.-3 a.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

5:30 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (TBS)

6:30 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz (1939, Judy Garland) (TBS)

7 p.m.: The Holiday Swap (2022, Alex Paxton-Beesley, Morgan David Jones) (UPtv)

8 p.m.: Christmas at Pine Valley (2022, Kristina Cole, Andrew Biernat) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Three Wise Men & a Baby (2022, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Santa Bootcamp (2022, Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, Patrick Cassidy) (Lifetime)

8:45 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz (1939, Judy Garland) (TBS)

10 p.m.: Long Lost Christmas (2022, Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres) (Hallmark Movies)

Nov. 20

Noon: The Beverly Hillbillies (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

12:30 p.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

1 p.m.: My Three Sons (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

1:30 p.m.: The Brady Bunch (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

2 p.m.: Gilligan’s Island (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

2 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TBS)

2:30 p.m.: Happy Days (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

3 p.m.: Cheers (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

4:30 p.m.: WKRP in Cincinnati (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

4 p.m.: The Love Boat (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

4 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TNT)

5 p.m.: Full House (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

6 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (TBS)

6-8 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

7 p.m.: Christmas Lucky Charm (2022, Sugenja Sri, Adrian Spencer) (UPtv)

7:30 p.m.: M*A*S*H (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

8 p.m.: My Favorite Christmas Tree (2022, Emma Johnson, Giles Panton) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: When I Think of Christmas (2022, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: The Case of the Christmas Diamond (2022, Kelly Daly, Billy Baldwin) (ION)

8 p.m.: A Show-Stopping Christmas (2022, Jamie Perez, Thomas McDonnell) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969) (MeTV)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TNT)

8 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

9 p.m.: Small Town Christmas: The Harvest Special (2022) (UPtv)

9 p.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

10 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay (Holiday Throwdown) (Food Network)

11 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay (Holiday Throwdown) (Food Network)

Nov. 21

6-8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

9 p.m.: Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies (Food Network)

10 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

Nov. 22

Noon: The Waltons (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

9 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network)

Nov. 23

Noon: The Waltons (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

6, 8, 10 p.m.: Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987, Steve Martin, John Candy) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

9 p.m.: Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

Nov. 24

Happy Thanksgiving!

9 a.m.: The Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 a.m.: The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

Noon: The National Dog Show (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

Noon: The Waltons (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

4 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

4-8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

6 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz (1939, Judy Garland) (TBS)

6 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TNT)

6 p.m.: The A-Team (Thanksgiving) (MeTV)

8 p.m.: My Southern Family Christmas (2022, Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Baking All the Way (2022, Cory Lee, Yannick Bisson) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (TBS)

9-11 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay (Holiday Throwdown) (Food Network)

Nov. 25

1 p.m.: Arthur Christmas (2011) (TBS)

2 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TNT)

3:15 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (TBS)

5:45 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz (1939, Judy Garland) (TBS)

6 p.m.: #Xmas (2022, Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Frosty The Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: Christmas at the Drive-In (2022, Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022, Hunter King, Jordan Renzo) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Steppin’ Into the Holiday (2022, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (TBS)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns (1992, Rankin/Bass) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 p.m.: A Christmas Proposal (2021, Jessica Camacho, Adam Rodriguez) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

10 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (TBS)

Nov. 26

Noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 p.m., midnight: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (TBS)

1 p.m.-3 a.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

6 p.m.: A Tale of Two Christmases (2022, Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Robbie The Reindeer (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022, Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, Gladys Knight) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Haul Out the Holly (2022, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2022, Kelsey Grammer, Spencer Grammer) (Lifetime)

9 p.m.: The Story Of Santa Claus (1996, voices of Ed Asner, Betty White, Tim Curry) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

10 p.m.: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022, Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes) (Hallmark Movies)

Nov. 27

4, 6, 8, 10 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (TNT)

6 p.m.: Love Actually (2003, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson) (AMC)

6 p.m.: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022, Rachel Boston, Victor Webster) (Hallmark)

6 p.m.: The Andy Griffith Show (MeTV)

6-8 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

7 p.m.: Mickey Saves Christmas (2022, stop motion animation) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

7 p.m.: Mickey Saves Christmas (2022, stop motion animation) (Disney)

7:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: A Christmas … Present (2022, Candace Cameron Bure, Marc Blucas) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: A Holiday Spectacular (2022, Ginna Claire Mason, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (2022, Sara Ball, Noah Fearnley) (ION)

8 p.m.: A Christmas Spark (2022, Jane Seymour, Joe Lando) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: Snoopy Come Home (1972) (MeTV)

8 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

9 p.m.: Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (AMC)

9 p.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

10 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

11 p.m.: Love Actually (2003, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson) (AMC)

Nov. 28

2:45 p.m.: Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (AMC)

3-6 p.m.: Holiday Wars (Food Network)

4:45 p.m.: The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

5:15 p.m.: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

5:45 p.m.: Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

7-8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

8:15 p.m.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

8:45 p.m.: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

9 p.m.: Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming (Food Network)

10 p.m.: White Christmas (1954, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) (AMC)

10 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

Nov. 29

1:30 p.m.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

2 p.m.: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

3:15 p.m.: White Christmas (1954, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) (AMC)

6 p.m.: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987, Steve Martin, John Candy) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Love Actually: 20 Years Later (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 p.m.: Reindeer In Here (2022, animated) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 p.m.: Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network)

9 p.m.: Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

4:15 a.m.: The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

Nov. 30

12:45 p.m.: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987, Steve Martin, John Candy) (AMC)

8 p.m.: The 90th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8 p.m.: Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding (2022, Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte) (VH1)

10 p.m.: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

