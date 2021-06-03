Pink highlights new crop of music documentaries

The six-episode series is based on Virginia Grohl’s 2017 book, “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars,” and offers a unique perspective from the parental units who discuss the journeys — sometimes fraught, other times joyful — of their now-famous musical offspring.

The tenuous connection between Dave Grohl and Pharrell — both raised in Virginia (though about 200 miles apart) and both percussion aces — is especially enlightening, as is the upbringing of Reynolds, one of nine children raised by Mormon parents, including “super mom” Christene. Episodes with Reynolds, Pharrell and Lambert are available now; Carlile’s arrives May 27; Morello June 3; and Lee June 10.

Tina Turner, “Tina” (HBO and HBO Max): While heavy on her years with Ike Turner, this deep dive directed by Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin (“Undefeated”) also zooms into Turner’s unlikely and spectacular return as a middle-aged rock strutter in the 1980s. Turner sat for a rare series of interviews with the directors in 2019 at her majestic mansion in Zurich, Switzerland, where she resides with doting husband Erwin Bach.