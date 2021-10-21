‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer discuss the important lessons in their robot movie

Ron’s programming problems present challenges for Barney but also spur an adventure he never saw coming.

“Barney is a naive, sweet, innocent boy,” Grazer said. “All he wants to do is fit in. He wants friends because it looks like fun to have a friend and laugh, and he doesn’t have that. He thinks, by getting a B*Bot, that’ll improve his chances of getting a friend, but really the friend is found in the most unlikely place.”

The film marks the latest voice-over role for the 18-year-old Grazer, who starred as the thrill-seeking Alberto in Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” earlier this year.

Galifianakis, 52, is also no stranger to high-profile animated films, having voiced the Joker in 2017′s “The Lego Batman Movie” and the titular Sasquatch in 2019′s “Missing Link.”

With his new movie, Galifianakis wanted to convey a balance between Ron’s endearing qualities and his frustrating ones.

“My whole thing was, ‘You gotta be lovable. You gotta be kind of irritating.’ ... I’ve got to show this friendship and why this person would want to be friends with me if I’m glitchy,” Galifianakis explained. “That was the approach there. ... There has to be something in him, a charm or whatever, that Barney wants to ultimately be his friend.”