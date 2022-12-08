Scotty McCreery song inspires another Hallmark Christmas movie

One year after the premiere of a Hallmark Christmas movie based on “American Idol” alum and country music star Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” song, viewers will soon be able to enjoy another film inspired by the hit tune.

“Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries — the same channel that aired last year’s McCreery song-inspired movie.

Although the new film shares a similar title to last year’s film and is based on the same “Five More Minutes” song by McCreery, this year’s film “is not a sequel to last year’s” film and “has a brand new storyline.”

We’ve compiled more information about the new movie, including how to watch and the song that inspired it.

Here’s what to know.

What is the new “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” movie about?

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries website offers a short description of the new “Five More Minutes” movie’s plot.

In the movie, “a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home,” the description reads.

About the “Five More Minutes” song

“Five More Minutes” was the first single released from McCreery’s 2018 album, “Seasons Change.” Here are some quick stats:

n The song debuted on May 5, 2017.

n The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart — McCreery’s first song to ever do so.

n After being dropped from his original label, Mercury Nashville, in early 2016, McCreery self-released “Five More Minutes” without the backing of a record label. The song became the first independently released song to chart on the Mediabase Top 50 country chart. McCreery later signed with Triple Tigers Records, in part because of the song’s success.

n Billboard ranked the song as the third-best country song of 2018.

n “Five More Minutes” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in late May 2018. It was certified double platinum in mid-January 2020.

What’s the song about?

“Five More Minutes” is a tribute to McCreery’s late grandfather, Bill McCreery, who died in 2015. Throughout the song, McCreery sings about various stages of life, from childhood to teenage dating to playing high school football, wanting just a little more time — five more minutes — in each moment.

At the end, he sings of the last days of his grandfather’s life, again wanting five more minutes to spend with him before he died.

McCreery, who is listed as co-writer on the single, debuted the song to fans at the Grand Ole Opry in 2016.

McCreery told The News & Observer in 2018 that he got choked up the first few times he sang “Five More Minutes,” including during the Opry performance.

“I think certain times it will still get to me when I think about life like that,” he told The N&O then. “But nowadays, when I sing it, I kind of look at the spotlights when they’re shining, and to me, it might be a little weird, but I kind of look at it as Granddaddy looking down on me when I’m singing. It kind of gives me a little comfort.”

Who’s in the cast of the new “Five More Minutes” movie?

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries website lists the film’s two main stars, both of whom may be familiar to keen-eyed Hallmark viewers.

Ashley Williams stars as Kaitlyn. Described on the Hallmark website as “one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses,” Williams has a wide variety of acting credits to her name, including “As the World Turns,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” Her Hallmark credits include both acting and producing credits, with her most recent role being “Holiday Hearts,” her biography reads.

Lucas Bryant stars as Matthew. Bryant’s television acting credits include Syfy’s “Haven,” Showtime’s “Queer as Folk” and ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” the Hallmark website says. His previous Hallmark credits include “Tulips in Spring,” “Summer Love” and “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.” He has also starred in movies for Lifetime.

The Hallmark website does not yet list the remainder of the cast.

Does Scotty McCreery appear in “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These”?

McCreery does not appear in the film, as filming took place during the last month of his wife, Gabi’s, pregnancy.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Merrick Avery McCreery, on Oct. 24.

McCreery did not appear in an on-screen role in last year’s “Five More Minutes” movie, either, but he is listed as an executive producer for both films.