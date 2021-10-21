Spooky season is here: 31 horror movies and shows to watch in October

October is the perfect month for pumpkin-flavored everything, football Sundays, apple picking and all things Halloween. For me, October also ushers in what I call “Scary Movie Month.”

Inspired by Charlotte resident Ally Frazier and her annual #31DaysofHorror list, I’ve observed Scary Movie Month for the past few years. Every October, I watch a scary movie or TV show since there are so many entries lately (I’m looking at you, Netflix) a day.

From a scream (apologies in advance to my dog) to an awkward laugh after a tense scene to frantically looking up to see if the dog or cat dies, I have always loved the reaction I have to scary movies.

In the spirit of the season, I’m sharing the list of 31 movies and series I plan to watch this month, including my thoughts on the ones I’ve watched so far and where to watch these films if you’re brave enough to join in.

‘Malignant’

(2021)

Synopsis: What happens when you realize that the terrifying visions you are having are real? What if the truth is more shocking than the gruesome visions?

How to watch: Now streaming on Netflix