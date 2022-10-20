Spooky season's frights: 31 key horror movies from the past 31 years

The air is crispy, the leaves are turning and jack-o’-lanterns are starting to show up on front porches. October means horror movie season is officially here.

But without checking off the same-old, tried-and-true same-olds — “Halloween,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” etc. — we wanted to do a list of horror movies with some strict parameters: one defining horror movie per year for each of the last 31 years. (Why 31? The number of days in October, of course.)

Some years are stronger than others, and some favorites didn’t make the cut (“Cabin Fever,” we are truly sorry!), but what follows is a very worthy and diverse list of three decades of killer movies.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)Hello, Clarice. The only best picture winner on this list — because it’s the only horror movie to ever win top honors at the Oscars — Jonathan Demme’s serial killer classic is such a prestigious affair that some don’t consider it a horror movie at all. But it most definitely is one, and the fact that it’s still giving people the willies all these years later is a testament to that.

‘Candyman’ (1992)It’s probably a safe bet that nothing’s going to happen if you say his name into a mirror five times, but who’s willing to take the risk? “Candyman” spawned sequels as well as a somewhat muddled 2021 follow-up, but it’s best to stick with the OG, which follows the urban legend of a spirit who kills anyone who speaks his name five times into a mirror.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)“Horror” may be a stretch, but it’s definitely a Halloween movie. Jack Skellington, the “Pumpkin King” of Halloween Town, throws elaborate Halloween celebrations which are rendered beautifully in director Henry Selick’s stop-motion animation. When people talk about celebrating Halloween on Christmas (or living like Jack and Sally), this is their reference point.

‘The Crow’ (1994)Devil’s Night was immortalized on screen in Alex Proyas’ adaptation of James O’Barr’s popular comic book of the same name, which follows a murdered musician who comes back to life to avenge the death of his bride-to-be. Star Brandon Lee (son of Bruce) was accidentally killed during the film’s production, which has only added to the lore surrounding the film.

‘Demon Knight’ (1995)Back in the ’90s, HBO’s “Tales from the Crypt” was a powerful enough brand that horror titles were released under its banner. “Demon Knight” was the first. It traces the Collector (Billy Zane), who wants to initiate a world-ending apocalypse by attaining an ancient key from a hardened ex-soldier (William Sadler). It’s campy, bloody fun, bookended by appearances by the Crypt Keeper himself.

‘Scream’ (1996)Wes Craven’s “Scream” acknowledged all the slasher movie clichés by playing them out through characters that had grown up seeing all the same movies the audience had. It created a through-the-looking-glass world where horror movies became self-aware. Beyond that, it stands on its own as a damn good horror movie.

‘Event Horizon’ (1997)This slice of sci-fi horror insanity with Sam Neill is about a spaceship that goes missing under mysterious conditions and eventually turns into something that resembles “The Shining” at zero gravity.

‘Blade’ (1998)“Blade,” an adaptation of the Marvel comic, follows the world’s coolest vampire hunter, played by Wesley Snipes at his most badass. It’s a gloriously bloody romp with Stephen Dorff having a ball in the villain role.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)You kinda had to be there, when the hype and the marketing had people believing what they were watching was real. But beyond the buzz, “The Blair Witch Project” was a pioneer in the “found footage” genre that became a new mode of storytelling and a fresh way to mess with people’s heads.

‘Final Destination’ (2000)One small action leads to another and suddenly someone is being impaled in “Final Destination.” The film led to a series of sequels, best known for their elaborate death sequences (the car accident in “Final Destination 2” is a series high). This one is how it all began.

‘Jeepers Creepers’ (2001)The Creeper, a demonic winged creature, pops up every 23rd spring to feed on humans for 23 days. “Jeepers Creepers” spawned a handful of follow-ups — including last month’s “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” — but ultimately never threatened the legacies of Freddy, Jason or Michael Myers.

‘The Ring’ (2002)The legend of a cursed videotape (remember VCRs?) flipped fans inside out when “The Ring” became a sensation upon its arrival 20 years ago. Starring Naomi Watts and Martin Henderson, “The Ring” traced the story of a mysterious tape that would kill whomever watched it seven days later.

‘House of 1000 Corpses’ (2003)Rob Zombie’s debut film pays homage to monster movies, slashers, haunted houses, the 1950s, cross-cuts, tourist traps, demented clowns, the 1960s, Slim Whitman, the 1970s, the concept of evil, and his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie. It’s great campy fun.

‘Saw’ (2004)“Saw” presented a rather ingenious concept: Two men awaken to find themselves chained to pipes inside a dingy basement, and the only way to free themselves involves a saw, and it’s not quite as easy as cutting the chain. The series is still going, but the original stands on its own and still holds up.

‘The Descent’ (2005)“The Descent” follows a group of women on a spelunking adventure where they traverse some intensely tight spaces; it’s enough to rack your nerves and trigger your claustrophobia fears, and that’s before the cave-dwelling troll monsters even show up.

‘Slither’ (2006)James Gunn’s debut outing follows an alien parasite that infects a S.C. town, and it plays out as a sicko homage to B-movie gore with Gunn willfully, gleefully pushing the limits of good taste. With Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks and Michael Rooker.

‘Paranormal Activity’ (2007)“Paranormal Activity” also used low budget visuals and smart marketing to trick people into thinking what they were watching was real. It worked, and a slew of sequels followed. The domestic horror of the original, with its security cam-style presentation, best captured the fear that something strange and unexplained was happening inside your house.

‘The Strangers’ (2008)A couple is away for the weekend when they receive a knock on the door and someone asking if Tamra is home. Neither of their names is Tamra. So begins this terrifying nightmare, with a trio of masked crazies toying with the houseguests just because they can. It’s their lack of motivation that makes this one so frightening, and the idea that horror could be lurking in the darkness, just because.

‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)Sam Raimi went back to his “Evil Dead” roots and made an all-killer, no-filler horror ride that moves like a speed demon and never looks back. Alison Lohman is put through hell as a loan officer who denies an elderly woman an extension on her mortgage and pays the price.

‘Insidious’ (2010)Director James Wan (“Saw”) helms this supernatural haunted house thriller that led to three sequels, as well a fourth, due next year. Wan reteamed with his “Insidious” star Patrick Wilson and kicked off “The Conjuring” and its affiliated universe, which has spawned eight films. All horror roads lead through Wan, and “Insidious” set the template for much of what horror would look like for the next 10-plus years.

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2011)“The Cabin in the Woods” knows that horror viewers have seen it all before. So writer-director Drew Goddard (who co-wrote the screenplay with his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” boss, Joss Whedon) offer up a house of mirrors and a commentary on horror movies and the buttons they push inside of us. It’s a clever (maybe too clever?) journey that dines on its big “gotcha!” moment.

‘Sinister’ (2012)Star Ethan Hawke and director Scott Derrickson, who also teamed up for this year’s “The Black Phone,” fortified their relationship on this twisted horror tale, which contains some certifiably disturbing scares in the form of old Super 8 movies. Hawke plays an author who goes too far in his quest to write his masterpiece, moving his family into a home where a horrific tragedy occurred years earlier, disrupting a pagan deity in the process.

‘The Purge’ (2013)What if for one night a year, all crime was legal? It’s a simple premise, and it’s rich enough that it has (so far) led to five films and a TV series. Ethan Hawke, again, leads the cast as a man trying to keep his family safe while chaos rages outdoors, in the government-sanctioned Purge, a way for citizens to blow off some steam by partaking in a single night of anarchy. The premise is better than the execution, but at least it’s got great masks.

‘It Follows’ (2014)Maika Monroe plays a teenager who is beset with a curse after she has sex, and it’s on her to pass it on to someone else, solidifying the longstanding ties between sex and death in horror movies in an inventive, malevolent way.

‘The Witch’ (2015)This folk-horror tale, the debut film from writer-director Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse,” “The Northman”), played the film festival circuit in 2015 before going wide in 2016. It marks the feature film debut of Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as the daughter of settlers in New England in the 1630s whose baby is stolen by a witch. It strikes a wicked spell, all the more impressive by Eggers’ commitment to period language, mood and detail.

‘Don’t Breathe’ (2016)A couple of reckless kids break into the wrong home when they try to rob a blind Gulf War veteran (Stephen Lang) expecting an easy score. Not so fast. Director Fede Álvarez ratchets up the scares of this fast-paced thrill ride. Skip the 2021 sequel, but the original packs a serious punch.

‘Get Out’ (2017)Jordan Peele’s “social horror” experiment nearly joined “Silence of the Lambs” in Best Picture winner territory (it was nominated, but lost to “The Shape of Water”), but it went on to make history in other ways. Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) goes off to visit the parents of his girlfriend (Allison Williams) for the weekend, and things go south from there. “Get Out” cleverly uses a horror playbook for social commentary and makes its point loud and clear.

‘Hereditary’ (2018)The great Toni Collette shines in writer-director Ari Aster’s grim horror fable, about a family dealing with the unsettling secrets of their ancestry. Collette rattles the screen and everything around her to the very foundation. “Hereditary” is the kind of movie that imprints itself on viewers’ brains after one viewing, and going back for seconds is not for the faint of heart.

‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019)This sequel to “The Shining” stars Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, all grown up and still dealing with that trip to the Overlook Hotel all those years ago. Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel, “Doctor Sleep” doesn’t sound like a great idea, but writer-director Mike Flanagan — a King regular — fashions the film into a tale of trauma that stands on its own, right up until it plays a few too many of “The Shining’s” greatest hits. Still, worth a watch.

‘The Invisible Man’ (2020)Writer-director Leigh Whannell — a key player in the “Saw” and “Insidious” franchises — brings the story into the #MeToo present, with themes of domestic and psychological abuse, alongside tech gurus run amok. Elisabeth Moss gives an intense, emotionally wrought performance that gives the movie the grounding in reality it needs.

‘Malignant’ (2021)Annabelle Wallis is a pregnant woman who suffers intense physical abuse at the hands of her husband, and the pain from her mysterious past comes back to manifest itself in a wild way. Stick this one out, because you don’t know where it’s headed, and once you find out, you’ll be glad you did.