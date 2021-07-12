Summer movies are back in parks and theaters

Summer movies are back in Greensboro. Whether you're ready to get back to the theaters or you'd rather relax outside, there's probably a movie for you on this list.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema will feature six movies starting July 16 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The schedule will be:
- July 16: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13)
- July 23: "Onward" (PG)
- July 30: "The High Note" (PG-13)
- Aug. 6: "Trolls World Tour" (PG)
- Aug. 13: "Raya & the Last Dragon" (PG)
- Aug. 20: "Jumanji: The Next Level" (PG-13)
Pre-show entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and will be provided by UNCG. Food and drinks will be for sale at the restaurant kiosks and other vendors. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. The films will feature Closed Captions. Bring blankets or chairs.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org.
Summer Film Festival
Carolina Theatre will screen summer movies as part of the 13th Summer Film Festival at 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
The films start at 7 p.m. The schedule will be:
- July 15: "Independence Day" (1996)
- July 19: "Ray" (2004)
- July 20: "Rope" (1948)
- July 21: "Get Out" (2017)
- July 22: "Duck Soup" (1933)/"Horse Feathers" (1932) (Marx Brothers double feature)
- July 26: "The Big Chill" (1983)
- July 27: "What’s Love Got To Do With It?" (1993)
- July 28: Alfred Hitchcock’s "The 39 Steps" (1935)
- July 29: "The Color Purple" (1985)
- Aug. 2: "Sabrina" (1954)
- Aug. 3: "Get on Up" (2014)
- Aug. 4: "The Sting" (1973)
- Aug. 5: Alfred Hitchcock’s "Spellbound" (1945)
- Aug. 9: Alfred Hitchcock’s "Notorious" (1946)
- Aug. 10: "The Help" (2011)
- Aug. 11: "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018)
- Aug. 12: "Double Indemnity" (1944)
- Aug. 16: "Best in Show" (2000)
- Aug. 17: "Marnie" (1964)
- Aug. 18: "The Maltese Falcon" (1941)
- Aug. 19: "Coming to America" (1988)
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and groups of 10 or more at carolinatheatre.com.
Carolina Kids Club
Carolina Theatre will screen summer movies as part of the 12th Carolina Kids Club at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
- 9:30a.m. July 14: "Finding Nemo" (2003) (with live entertainment from Mad Science)
- 9:30a.m. July 21: "The Lego Movie" (2014) (with live entertainment from Community Theatre of Greensboro)
- 9:30a.m. July 28: "The Little Mermaid" (1989) (with live entertainment from Mad Science)
- 9:30a.m. Aug. 4: "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron" (2002) (with live entertainment from Mad Science)
- 9:30a.m. Aug 11: "Paddington 2" (2018) (with live entertainment from Mad Science)
Tickets are $5 and include a snack pack with popcorn and a juice box at carolinatheatre.com.
Movies in the Park
Movies in the Park will be at 6 p.m. at Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Admission is free. Bring chairs or blankets. The schedule will be:
- 6 p.m. July 16: "The Croods"
Come early to play games. The movies will begin at dusk.
Call 336-996-3062 or visit kvparks.com/events.
Summer Movie Express
Regal Summer Movie Express will screen family movies playing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for $1 admission at Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 (3205 Northline Ave.).
The schedule is:
- July 20-21: "Sonic The Hedgehog" and "Sing"
- July 27-28: "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and "Angry Birds Movie 2"
- Aug. 3-4: "The Lego Movie 2" and "Minions"
- Aug. 10-11: "Kung Fu Panda" and "Despicable Me"
- Aug. 17-18: "How to Train our Dragon: The Hidden World" and "Madagascar"
- Aug. 24-25: "Goosebumps" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
- Aug. 31-Sept. 1: "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Dolittle"
- Sept. 7-8: "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" and "Wonder Park"