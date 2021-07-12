Summer movies are back in parks and theaters

Summer movies are back in Greensboro. Whether you're ready to get back to the theaters or you'd rather relax outside, there's probably a movie for you on this list.

Spartan Cinema

Spartan Cinema will feature six movies starting July 16 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The schedule will be:

July 16: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13)

July 23: "Onward" (PG)

July 30: "The High Note" (PG-13)

Aug. 6: "Trolls World Tour" (PG)

Aug. 13: "Raya & the Last Dragon" (PG)

Aug. 20: "Jumanji: The Next Level" (PG-13)

Pre-show entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and will be provided by UNCG. Food and drinks will be for sale at the restaurant kiosks and other vendors. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. The films will feature Closed Captions. Bring blankets or chairs.

Summer Film Festival

Carolina Theatre will screen summer movies as part of the 13th Summer Film Festival at 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

The films start at 7 p.m. The schedule will be: