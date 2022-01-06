‘The Godfather’ with Ryan O’Neal? 5 things you didn’t know about Hollywood’s greatest film

Author Mark Seal, who spent 26 years in Dallas, Texas, has written a new book about the making of one of Hollywood’s greatest films — “The Godfather.”

We learned so much about the making of this 1972 movie, some of which may surprise you. So, listed below are what we consider the five most fascinating facts about the making of “The Godfather” that we didn’t know, until we read the book and interviewed the author, who once wrote for The Dallas Morning News.

Here is our list of the five facts about “The Godfather”:

1. The title of the book, “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli,” is based on what?

It’s a line in the film. The crime family, headed up by the godfather, played by Marlon Brando, dispatches a pair of hit men to finish off an adversary. Once the dastardly deed is done, one hit man barks out instructions to the other on what to leave in the blood-splattered car and what to take: “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” — which is nestled in a handsome gift box.

2. Where did Seals’ initial interview with Paramount executive Robert Evans take place?