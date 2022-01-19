The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

And this year, the festival's programming is as robust as ever, with dozens of conversation-starting films.

Opening night selections include " Emergency," a darkly comedic look at issues like race and assault, as well as Eva Longoria's documentary "La Guerra Civil," about Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez's 1996 fight and the questions of identity it raised for many Mexican Americans.

"That fight really divided the Mexican community in the United States," Longoria said. "It divided households."

For some, it's a chance to get buzz before release. The Kanye West docuseries "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" is debuting at the festival before Part 1 hits Netflix on Feb. 16 (with the other two parts coming over the next two weeks). The festival will also host the premiere of W. Kamau Bell's "We Need to Talk About Cosby," which will be on Showtime later, and the first part of "Phoenix Rising," about Evan Rachel Wood's journey to naming her alleged abuser, Marilyn Manson, before its HBO launch.

Some have already made a splash at other festivals, such as Audrey Diwan's "Happening," a French drama about a college student seeking an abortion in the 1960s which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.