Winter Movie Preview: 25+ movies we can’t wait to see this holiday season

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Synopsis: The greatest director of our time takes on one of the most beloved musicals ever. Set to the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, the film tells the story of Tony and Maria, young lovers tragically torn apart by their allegiances to rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in 1957 Manhattan.

“Being the Ricardos”

(Also on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21)

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem

Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

Synopsis: Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem is Desi Arnaz as writer-director Aaron Sorkin (”The Trial of the Chicago 7″) takes the audience inside the complicated relationship between the Hollywood legends during one eventful week on the set of “I Love Lucy.”

“The Unforgivable”

(Netflix)

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan, Aisling Franciosi

Directed by: Nora Fingscheidt