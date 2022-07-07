Young Greensboro filmmaker makes films about homelessness, other teen concerns

GREENSBORO — Kaleab Kurtz has learned a lot about filmmaking in the last two weeks. And it's not all about cameras and scripts.

It's also about tight schedules, delays, the struggles of casting unpaid actors, cutting scenes, equipment breakdowns and how COVID-19 can take an actor out of a production.

"It did teach me to be more prepared and to always walk onto set as if you know something will happen," Kurtz said as he put finishing touches on a film.

The 18-year-old is one of 10 artists chosen for this year's Residency at the Hyers in the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, runs the program. It provides residencies of up to six weeks for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations.

The artists receive rent-free access for rehearsals and performances to the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, an 88-seat venue in the cultural center at 200 N. Davie St.

They also are offered support with materials, equipment and the marketing of residency activities.

During his residency, Kurtz has been filming around town and in the parking lot of a former Harris Teeter, Christ Lutheran Church and a baseball field. He had planned to finish a short film on teen homelessness in time to show it this weekend.

But delays affected his production schedule. So Kurtz will show two other short films instead that he finished during his two-week residency: "Our Final Moments" and "Michael and Amelia."

By summer's end, he said, he will finish and premiere "Life," the film on teen homelessness.

Kurtz is not homeless himself. He lives with his father, Chris, a church administrator at Christ Lutheran Church who also home-schooled his son.

"I'm so proud of him," Chris Kurtz said. "Why not support your son's dream?"

Since age 4, Kaleab has wanted to be a film actor and that remains his primary career goal.

His first role came at age 14 in Atlanta. He told his father that he believed he could appear in "Stranger Things," the hit series streaming on Netflix.

He ended up as an extra in the show's third season.

Kurtz took acting and filmmaking classes at the cultural center. There, he met Todd Fisher, the performing arts coordinator for what is now Creative Greensboro.

Kurtz had not seen teen homelessness in real life, but researched the topic through YouTube videos.

"I saw how people were treating it as nothing," he said. "I wanted to tackle teen homelessness because these kids don't know what to do about their life, how to go about their day and worry about how to get food."

When he was selected for a Residency at the Hyers, he had to cast actors — but didn't have money to pay them.

Kurtz wrote scripts for the three films he would direct.

He titled one "Our Final Moments." In the 17-minute film, two best friends have awakened in heavenly surroundings to realize that they have died.

In "Michael and Amelia," Amelia longs for someone to know that her dream matters. Michael is that someone.

Kurtz often plays main characters in his films, and plays Michael in this one.

"The next time I do a movie, I’m going to get someone else to play the main character, so I can do the behind-the-scenes," Kurtz said.

For "Life," Kurtz opted not to cast real-life homeless teens. He said he doesn't know any.

Instead, he chose mostly people he knew. He wanted to help them add film credits to their resumes.

He cast Rose Whitman as an actress and prop mistress.

Shortly before filming, one actor tested positive for COVID-19 and had to leave.

Kurtz cast eight other people, but they kept dropping out.

He finally cast Jonathan Dauphinais as an actor.

"Now that I know Jonathan is nice and reliable, I will work with him more often," Kurtz said.

And he recruited John Davenport as cinematographer.

All together, 15 people have worked on the three films, Kurtz said.

The first day of filming, Kurtz's camera broke. So did his computer.

"But other than that," Kurtz said, "it's been smooth."

The films can be combined into one film or separated into three — depending on what a film festival wants.

Kurtz hopes that they open doors to careers. He appreciates the Residency at the Hyers for the mental space it offers.

"They give me and John a lot of space to come with ideas and do our editing," Kurtz explained. "It’s been nice having that time to talk and edit and come up with ideas for more shots I can do."

He hopes the film credits will help Davenport get into UNC School of the Arts, which Whitman will attend.

"The more movies I put under their belts, maybe they can get more of a chance to get hired or maybe they can go to school and it will look good for them," Kurtz said.

Come August, Kurtz will start online film classes through New York University.

"It’s exciting to see a young artist at the beginning of their journey learning from all the mistakes along with the successes," Fisher said. "Giving artists like Kaleab the space to explore their craft is one of my favorite parts of the Residency at the Hyers program.”