Multi-instrumentalist Mike Wells uses his talents to help others

When he was just a young whelp, Mike “Lightnin'” Wells swore an oath. Part of that deal required the youthful Wells to volunteer to help others without expecting a reward, keep promises so that people can depend on him and to try to help others.
Those who wore the brown uniform as youngsters will recognize those precepts as pillars of the Boy Scouts. Wells grew out of scouting, but those principles also guided his musical career.
Wells helped aging blues icons Big Boy Henry, Algia Mae Hinton and George Higgs with their careers before spending nearly a decade with Tim and Denise Duffy's Music Maker Relief Foundation, helping other aging musicians with their lives and careers.
The music
Wells got his start in music about the third grade, with a harmonica. “I taught myself. Nobody ever showed me anything,” Wells said recently by phone from his Fountain, N.C., home. “Then when I was about 13, we had a little garage band. I was the lead singer, played harp and tambourine."
Originally from Wheeling, W.Va., his family lived in Cleveland, Ohio, until he was 10 years old. Then his dad, who worked for General Electric, was transferred to Goldsboro. By 15, Wells had taught himself guitar. He was a rocker, and he was aware of rock's roots.
“One of the first albums I bought was the first Rolling Stones album. That was pretty bluesy.” That eponymous '64 LP had cuts by Willie Dixon, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo and Bo Diddley. Wells was a Dylan fan as well. “I went backward from there. Woody Guthrie, got into him when I was in the ninth grade. Kinda shocking and raw at first, like, 'This isn't folk music, this is like hillbilly!' Then I started really liking it.”
Wells kept exploring in the past, coming across Sonny Terry, Leadbelly, getting into the Carter Family, Jimmy Rogers, Blind Blake, Blind Lemon Jefferson and Robert Johnson, saving up until he had the $3 to buy those coveted vinyl treasures.
“I never had anybody show me things," Wells says. "I just learned from listening to records, wanting to do it. I'd play every day in my room.”
He had help from legendary local troubadour Billy Ransom Hobbs. “I'd known him since we both were about 15 or so. He was from Clinton, I was from Goldsboro, we were both Boy Scouts,” he says, chuckling. “We both learned guitar when we were about 15, so we used to play together sometimes.”
He credits Hobbs with turning him on to his first collaborator, Big Boy Henry. “Then I'd run into him in different places throughout my whole life. He was playing down in Beaufort at the Dock House, and he said, 'Hey, you gotta hear this guy.' He had a tape of (Henry) singing about some current event like something in Vietnam, and I said that's really unique, a blues singer singing about current events.”
Wells had developed a fondness for Piedmont blues early in his budding musical career, playing in clubs around Chapel Hill when enrolled as an English major at UNC in the early '70s. An older classmate getting his doctorate was bringing in Piedmont blues icons to the area.
“I was there at this really lucky time where I could go to my local bar I played at and hear somebody like Guitar Shorty or Henry Johnson. Or Peg Leg Sam. (I) saw him a bunch of times. There was a small blues label called Trix Records, most of the people were on Trix came through Chapel Hill at that time. I got to see Willie Trice, boy, he was a real Piedmont player.”
Piedmont blues has a glide in its stride, a mellower, more syncopated feel than most traditional blues. “Comparing it with Delta Blues, living conditions were harsher down there. Gets more from other musics, so you have more African retentions in that style of playing,” Wells says of the genre. “You had more musical influence like from ragtime and even hillbilly stuff. It's not as anguished. It's a little lighter, but still melancholy. Then you had some of the real up-tempo dance stuff like (Piedmont blues stalwart Blind Boy) Fuller did with the washboard.”
Wells' laconic laid-back delivery makes his take on the genre go down easy as he demonstrated on six albums, debuting with “Bull Frog Blues” in '95 and culminating, (so far) with 2017's “O Lightnin', Where Art Thou?”
Collaborations
The multi-instrumentalist did collaborations with elder Piedmont blues statesmen and women. The first was with Henry around 1983, when Wells ended up producing “Mr. President.” Then they started playing together. He played with Hinton after that, doing a record by her in the mid-'80s.
“She lived kinda close to me — a county over, over in Johnston County," Wells says. "We stayed close, her whole life. Even after she couldn't go out much and play anymore, she used to call me on the phone about every week and I'd go over to see her.”
Later, Wells would collaborate with George Higgs as well. He joined Tim and Denise Duffy's Music Maker Foundation a decade later.
“I just kinda drifted into it. Duffy had some deals he wanted to record at the time. He actually paid, and that was a rare thing in the blues world. (Most folks,) you would do a CD, you had to pay them. I was involved with them their first 10 years — on their board of directors when we first started out — and we did some projects with Taj Mahal.”
Wells was a musical caretaker as well as a collaborator for the aging musicians. But Henry was pretty independent “I thought we had a partnership, but he'd play with about anybody,” Wells says, chuckling wryly.
Henry even started his own record label. “He got tired of other people making money off him, so he started his own — Down Home Records,” Wells says. “He did the cassettes at home, and he'd even shrink wrap them, do his own covers and everything. He was real proud of that.”
Hinton, who couldn't drive, required a bit more care as well as being chauffeured to gigs. “I'd kinda be her bodyguard," Well said. "She didn't like people touching her. We'd do these gigs and these guys would wanna hug her and she'd be like, 'No! Get away!' Big Boy had been going to Europe and the first time I went over there with them he'd already been a few times and Algia had never been. I took her to Italy the one time she went.”
Wells has not been as active with the foundation lately, but he did alert them to a local guitarist/luthier Freeman Vines, who has gotten attention recently for his handcrafted guitars built from trees used for lynchings, called the Hanging Tree Guitar Project, also featuring stunning photos by Duffy.
Wells has been participating in the virtual broadcast Quarantine Happy Hour with as many as 60,000 viewers a session. Recently, he's gotten to use his English degree, authoring the liner notes for Germany-based Bear Records project featuring N.C. labels. “It was hell of a lot of work, kind of like doing a term paper,” he laughs.
Meanwhile, he waits for the pandemic to end, confident that his skills will continue to keep him busy.
“I feel like I got a pretty good rep as a music guy, even a traditional music guy,” Wells says. “I'm not a songwriter. Somebody else can do that. I've got a big repertoire, I know a thousand songs. I can sit down and play for three hours.”
