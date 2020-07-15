The 41st season of Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park begins July 19 with Kay & Adriel and the Philharmonia of Greensboro.
The show will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch, just go to facebook.com/creativegreensboro.com.
Kay & Adriel are an alternative/soul duo who play R&B, jazz, country hits and original gritty ballads. They are both originally from High Point, and they met at a Family Fun Day for their younger siblings at their elementary school and got to perform for the children and their families.
Some of their influences include Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, India Arie, Audra McDonald and Curtis Mayfield.
The MUSEP concerts are free, but donations are accepted; go to tinyurl.com/ yam2tyrl and click “Creative Greensboro.”
Other online events
- p.m. July 18 and 25 at facebook.com/LittleTheatreofWS: Semifinals for Battle of the Community Theatre Stars. The winners of those games will meet in a championship game Aug. 1. The games, which started in April, have featured 14 community theaters from across North Carolina.
- The Eastern Music Festival will present online concerts and conversations at
- .com/easternmusicfestival through July 31. The schedule is: 7 p.m. July 20, 27; 4 p.m. July 22, 29 for EMF Conversations (audition anxiety, entrepreneurial musicians and more); 1 p.m. July 17, 24, 31 for EMF Behind the Baton with EMF Director Gerard Schwarz and faculty artists.
- Winston-Salem Symphony presents “Etherbound,” digital collaborations between music and art. The first production features John Jordans Films and Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance in Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City.” Visit wssymphony.org/etherbound.
- 8:30 and 9 p.m. each Thursday at facebook.com/greensborosymphony: Greensboro Symphony Orchestra maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky offers Sitkovetsky and Friends Virtual, a series of weekly interviews and performances by classical music stars.
- Downtown parks (Center City and LeBauer) created a blog for interactive videos. Topics include dance classes in several genres, exercise sessions, dog training, yoga and health classes, and more. Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/blog.
- The Greensboro Science Center offers videos, experiments and animal information on its blog at greensborosciencecenter.wordpress.com. One recent lesson talks about and shows the differences in the eggs of an ostrich, chicken, hummingbird and others.
- Art Is Alive offers a calendar of streaming music. The site, which can be found at artliveson.com/streaming-now, is sponsored by Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman.
- UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts presents “CVPA Live!” at tinyurl.com/ydcfmp45. The YouTube channel features live music, dance and more.
- WGHP/FOX8 continues its “Home Concert” series, livestreaming music from area musicians at myfox8.com/community/fox8-home-concerts.
- Fiddle & Bow: The Triad’s Folk Music Society will keep a running list of livestreaming concerts at fiddleandbow.org.
- 7 p.m. Tuesdays at High Point Arts Council on Facebook: “Sidetrack Sessions at the Station” will feature a local artist. A link to a virtual tip jar for the performers will be available.
- UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum is closed, but its collection is available to view at weatherspoonart.org/collection.
- GreenHill gallery is closed, but its collection and make-at-home activities are available at greenhillnc.org.
Parks and Recreation
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will be offering livestreaming content on its Facebook page (facebook.com/gsoparksandrec) at 1 p.m. weekdays.
Here’s the schedule:
Mondays: Animal Experiences. Environmental educator Michael Romano introduces animals from all over the world.
Tuesdays: Trails Tuesday. A walk along one of Greensboro’s 100 miles of trails to explore the nature right in our own backyard.
Wednesdays: Walk in the Garden. A tour of one of Greensboro’s four botanical gardens to check out plants, trees and pollinators.
Thursdays: Ms. Shelli’s Adventures. Youth programmer Shelli Scott offers live creative demonstrations or other activities. For craft classes, a supply list will be provided on Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page that morning so you can follow along.
Fridays: Fitness Class. Featuring a wide range of Parks and Recreation training and athletics staff leading live exercise demonstrations or athletic training that folks can participate in at home. A supply list will be provided before the broadcast.
