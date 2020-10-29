Music reivew: John Neméth “Stronger Than Strong"

Relocating to Memphis in 2013, Neméth celebrated his new digs with his adaptation of soul classics on “Memphis Grease” winning a BMA for Best Soul Blues album in 2015.

Former Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin once said that he thought Neméth was as good as a once unknown guitarist named Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Neméth responded by saying that he believed if there weren’t harmonica players out there doing traditional blues music, it might just drift away.

But it's what Neméth does with traditional blues that sets him apart. Greensboro saxman Jimmy Carpenter sits in with Neméth any chance he gets, and in his capacity as musical arranger and assistant talent booker for the Big Blues Bender, books Neméth regularly for the Las Vegas-based blues extravaganza.

“He's a very inventive guy," Carpenter says. “He doesn't do stuff like others. He's never obvious, a great harp player with a different angle. There's so many people in the blues world that do that same kind of thing, but Neméth doesn't lose those influences. It's there, but he does interesting cool stuff with it.”

Neméth's vocals are unique as well, like a 1950s crooner inventing soul before its mainstream debut a decade later.