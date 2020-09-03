“Got To Be Tough” by Toots and the Maytals (Trojan Jamaica/BMG)
The first time they hit town, they were booed off the stage. When Toots and the Maytals opened for The Who's “By Numbers” 1975 tour at Greensboro Coliseum, reggae fans were not in the majority in the crowd.
Even though reggae had come along in Jamaica in the late 1960s, most Americans became aware of it when the music came ashore with Jimmy Cliff starring in the 1972 movie “The Harder They Come.” The soundtrack featured a smorgasbord of reggae classics to be. Toots had two cuts, “Sweet and Dandy” and “Pressure Drop,” which would become signature tunes, and Cliff had a fistful of future hits with “Many Rivers to Cross,” “The Harder They Come,” “Sitting In Limbo” and “You Can Get it If You Really Want.”
The following year, Bob Marley hit the states with the electrifying Island releases “Catch a Fire” and “Burnin'.” Marley and the music got a boost the following year when Eric Clapton covered Marley's “I Shot The Sheriff” and took the song to No. 1.
But Toots Hibbert has always been the ska father, ruling that genre with hits such as 68's “Monkey Man” before coining the word reggae in his 1968 hit, “Do the Reggay.”
“I think the word come from out of the air. I just pick up my guitar and the words just come out, do the reggae,” Toots told me in a 2007 interview. “Then people told me I’m the one who put the R in it at first, they didn't know what to call the music. People used to call it what they want to call it, boogie beat or blue beat,” he says, laughing. “I hear one of those things, I come up with the words, 'Let's do the reggay,' and that’s fit it, you know — I’m the inventor for the reggae.”
But in 1975, Who fans weren't ready to cross over into reggae. Hibbert and the Maytals were reportedly driven from the stage by Who fans in Springfield, Mass., chunking so much debris at them that the group left after the third song.
Hibbert fared much better when he visited in later years at Guilford College in 2003. In a sweaty, 90-minute lovefest, Hibbert reached out from the stage to share sweat and hug fans while spreading his message of Rastafarian unity: No matter the color of your skin or the length of your hair, the Rasta feeling came straight from his heart to yours, telling the packed house that as far as he was concerned, everybody in the house was a Rasta.
But at a Richmond, Va., concert in 2013, Toots had his head split open by a vodka bottle thrown by a 19-year-old attendee. Hibbert later was diagnosed with a concussion and PTSD, eventually settling a $20 million lawsuit out of court. But he was so traumatized from the incident, he stayed off the road for nearly a decade. But he made a return last year, appearing at Raleigh's Red Hat Ampitheater, opening for St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
"Got to be Tough" is his first recording in over 10 years, and it's well worth the wait.
On the opener, “Drop Off Head,” Hibbert sounds a bit rougher than usual. Not his 77-year-old voice. It's the same soulful groove-daddy emanation it's always been. But the song's surroundings sound a bit harder than his usual laid-back island beat, clanking along metallically with a hard rock punch led by a menacing stabbing guitar riff that Hibbert directs at the enemy, those who might trespass against you. “If you fall, you can rise. Pick up yourself from off the ground. Sometimes your good friend let you down, saying bad things about you. Just use it as a motivation. ... Just try, try and try. Don’t let the enemies get you down.”
Produced by Hibbert, who also played guitar, bass and keys, the performers include Cyril Neville with percussive input, legendary drummer Sly Dunbar, Trojan Jamaica co-founder and Ringo Starr's guitar-wielding son Zak Starkey and Bob Marley's son Ziggy filling in a vocal guest shot on his dad's “Three Little Birds.” The record is a bonding of past and future Toots.
“Just Brutal” is Toots in full-blown tent revival evangelist mode, his voice a knotted whip lashing out at those who enslaved his people: “We were brought here / sold out, victimize, brutally / Every time I keep remembering what grandfather said before he died / We were brought down here in slavery. Count out. Knock out. TKO. I don’t know what this world is coming to.”
The title cut drifts back into familiar Toots-beats territory, but stays on Hibbert's upbeat self-preservation message to look out for yourself but pass it on as well: “You got to be smart, living in this time. It's not so easy, to carry on. So if you are my friend, treat me like a friend.”
In a recent video interview from his home in Kingston with Reggae Interviews, Toots calls his surroundings Reggae Central, laughing as he shows off his kingdom with a wave of his hand: ”Reggae central: My yard, and my little studio over there.” But the results don't sound homemade. It's as polished as anything he's ever put out.
“Freedom Train” is not the same song that appears on the '96 release “Time Tough: The Anthology” even though it sounds like it could have been recorded back then, with some recently stirred-in funk and some churchy vocal backing.
“Warning Warning” gallops along in old time Toots and the Maytals reggae land, a chunky, funky TED talk for self-respect: “Let decency counteract your dirty principle what you possess, and be respectful / So that everyone can see. Utilize your brain in the right way that you should. Well, if you don’t change. I would assume that you would be doomed.”
Toots lets a bit of his personal life peep out on “Good Thing That You Call,” a moving little thank-you to a loved one who reached out after an absence that Toots hopes was only temporary.
“Three Little Birds” is the sing-along feature in every Wailers concert, but you may want to practice Toots and Ziggy's remake at home before trying it out in public. It's a complete makeover, with the birds sounding more like soulful crows marching through a ravaged, smoking battlefield than songbirds. Although they try to make you believe everything's gonna be all right, you wouldn't wanna turn your back on those sharp little beaks.
Toots lightens things up with “Having A Party.” He put out a song of the same name on 73's “In the Dark,” and although this one rocks out pretty strong, the lyrics go a bit deeper than those of its former namesake. Even though he gives his blessing to turn loose: “You can rock to the beat now, you can dance your little reggae now,” he cautions party participants to watch how you're shaking it: ”Just be conscious, don’t be malicious, don’t be prejudice. Be just, now now, be just 'cause we’re having a party.
Thanks for inviting us to the party, Toots, and welcome back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.