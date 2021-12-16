2021 holiday gift guide for music lovers

This past year saw the arrival of a few fine anthology box sets. But considering just about every act of note has already been honored with a career-spanning box set of that sort, it makes sense that record labels now focus on multi-disc deluxe reissues of individual albums.
And 2021 was filled with such releases. They make for fine Christmas gifts, so here are the sets that would top my shopping list.
Deluxe album reissues
George Harrison: “All Things Must Pass” Super Deluxe Edition and John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band: “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band”
These debut solo albums by the former Beatles received lavish reissues this year that bring new appreciation and insight into both projects. “All Things Must Pass” received a previous deluxe reissue in 2001, but the new edition renders that set obsolete.
It starts with a remix that brings a clearer sonic focus to the consistently enjoyable and lyrically thoughtful original album, which includes timeless pop gems such as “Isn’t It A Pity,” “Beware of Darkness,” “What Is Life,” “Wah-Wah” and of course, “My Sweet Lord.” But the highlights of the fantastic 50th anniversary edition are the 42 unreleased tracks, which include two discs of Harrison’s solo and stripped back band demos.
Several of the songs didn’t make the album, but are worth hearing (“Nowhere To Go,” written by Harrison and Bob Dylan, is particularly interesting) and some different approaches to familiar songs (“I Dig Love,” for one). The fifth disc features 17 studio alternate takes and outtakes. There are some gems here — such as “What Is Life” and an extended take of “Hear Me Lord.”
Together, these five-discs provide a comprehensive look at “All Things Must Pass” — the best solo album by any Beatle. If “All Things Must Pass” found Harrison sharing a measure of inner and spiritual peace, Lennon’s solo debut was a catharsis, a howl from an artist releasing inner demons following his time doing primal scream therapy.
“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” was never an easy listen, and there’s plenty of anger and disillusionment here (as well as some stubborn determination on songs like “Hold On” and “Love”), as the stark backing of the Plastic Ono Band (namely Klaus Voorman and Ringo Starr) matches the thorny emotions of the lyrics.
This 50th anniversary reissue goes deep into the project, with nearly 160 tracks spread across six CDs plus two Blu-ray audio discs. There’s a trio of remixes of the album, early demos, outtakes, rehearsals and even covers played for fun during the course of the sessions.
It all may be too much for the casual fan, but this set is an enlightening deep dive into one of the bravest, most unfiltered albums in rock history.
The Beatles: “Let It Be”
Speaking of the Beatles, fans know a ton of outtakes exist from the “Let It Be” sessions. By and large, the compilers of this five-CD set chose the cream of the crop from the unreleased music.
The alternate takes often differ notably from the versions of the songs on “Let It Be.” And the set also features early run-throughs of songs that would appear on “Abbey Road” and early solo albums by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
One notable omission is the famous (and widely bootlegged) rooftop concert. Maybe that will get its own special release down the road.
The Rolling Stones: “Tattoo You”
The solid 1981 album gets expanded with a full concert from 1982 and nine previously unreleased studio tracks, including the unreleased swaggering rockers “Trouble’s A Comin’” and “It’s A Lie” and the soulful ballad “Fast Walking, Slow Talking” that I’d argue were better than three or four tunes that were on “Tattoo You.”
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: “Déjà Vu” 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
This debut from David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash (and occasional fourth member Neil Young) remains the high point of this supergroup’s career.
This 50th anniversary edition includes the classic original folk-rock album plus 38 demos, outtakes and alternative versions, including gems such as “Everyday We Live,” Crosby’s “The Lee Shore,” three rockers sung by Stills — “Same Old Song,” “Ivory Tower” and “I’ll Be There” — and an extended version of “Almost Cut My Hair” with an epic dual guitar jam.
The Black Keys: “El Camino” (Super Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition)
One of this band’s best albums, this deluxe edition of “El Camino” is packed with 29 additional tracks, including a potent complete concert, and a lively BBC Radio session and “Electro-Vox” session.
The Tragically Hip: “Road Apples”
This deluxe reissue of the Tragically Hip’s taut and catchy second album is supplemented with two discs of outtakes, some of which are as strong as the songs on the original “Road Apples” album.
This is an essential reissue for Hip fans and a great introduction to a band that was sorely underappreciated in most parts of the world.
Pretenders: “Pretenders” and “Pretenders II”
The great first two albums by the Pretenders already had one deluxe reissue in 2006. But the new reissues greatly expand on those earlier editions with a bevy of live tracks and additional demos.
The “Pretenders” album even includes the oft-bootlegged 1980 concert from Boston — a white-hot show with a great guest turn from guitarist Chris Spedding on an extended version of “Stop Your Sobbing.”
Career-spanning anthologies
Aretha Franklin: “Aretha”
The Queen of Soul has already been the subject of multiple box sets and anthologies. So the people who assembled this new four-CD set to accompany “Respect,” the movie biopic about Franklin, did the smart thing, liberally choosing demos, alternative versions and live performances of many of the songs on “Aretha.” The result is a box set that nicely complements the anthologies that have come before this one.
Joni Mitchell: “Archives — Volume 2 The Reprise Years (1968-1971)”
The second of what promises to be a career-spanning series of box sets, “Volume 2” finds Mitchell raiding her vaults for five discs with unreleased concerts (including a London show during which James Taylor joins Mitchell for half of the show), many interesting outtakes, home demos and radio sessions drawn from this early creative peak of her career. Needless to say, this is a treasure trove from the singular talent that is Joni Mitchell.
Other worthy reissues
Here are some other notable deluxe reissues I can recommend that feature the original albums plus bonus material.
David Bowie: “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)”: 11 discs with Bowie’s albums from this period plus the excellent unreleased “Toy” album, 2000 BBC concert, outtakes.
Cat Stevens: “Teaser and the Firecat”: Four discs with demos, live cuts and a 1971 concert.
The Replacements: “Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out the Trash”: Four discs include a bevy of outtakes, including many non-album tracks and a surprisingly tight 1981 concert.
The Who: “The Who Sell Out”: Five discs with numerous studio outtakes, demos.
The Band: “Stage Fright”: Two discs add a complete 1971 concert from the Royal Albert Hall.
R.E.M.: “New Adventures In Hi-Fi”: Two discs add 13 bonus tracks to what is arguably R.E.M’s most underrated album.
The Black Crowes: “Shake Your Money Maker”: Three discs with studio outtakes and a 1990 concert.
Violent Femmes: “Why Do Birds Sing”: Two discs with a half dozen bonus tracks and a 12-song 1991 concert.
Jethro Tull: “Benefit”: Four discs with a few outtakes, B-sides, two 1970 concerts.
Death Cab For Cutie: “The Photo Album”: Two discs with B-sides and demos.
The Alarm: “History Repeating 1981-2021”: Two-disc anthology with 44 career-spanning songs.
The Pretty Things: “Live At The BBC”: Six CDs of live performances capture the raw energy and stylistic shifts of this long-running band.
