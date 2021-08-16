3 concerts coming to renovated Crown atop Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre has added three concerts in The Crown on its third floor.

The Crown opened in fall 2013 as a flexible performance space in the historic theater at 310 S Greene St. It is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

Among the upcoming shows are Shane Wheeler and the Unheard Project with opener Real Time Quartet on Sept. 17, Dr. Bacon on Nov. 12 and Seth Walker on Nov. 26.

Tickets for all three shows are now on sale. A $3 ticketing fee will be added to each ticket.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Shane Wheeler concert, tickets are $17 in advance, $22 at the door.

For Dr. Bacon, tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

For Seth Walker, tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Find more details and tickets at carolinatheatre.com.

The Carolina Theatre’s in-person box office is open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.