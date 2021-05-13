36 favorite novelty songs of the past 60 years

What makes a hit song memorable is often how it evokes certain emotions, typically big ones like joy, heartache and sexual desire.

On much rarer occasions, a tune gets released to the universe to evoke a chuckle, a raised eyebrow, a “what is that doing on the radio, and why do I like it?”

Those in the latter category are often called novelties or oddballs, or in more modern parlance, viral sensations. They pop up in every decade under different circumstances, sometimes capturing a pop culture zeitgeist or the public’s momentary lunacy. None are featured in Rolling Stone’s greatest 500 songs of all time.

So we sifted through six decades of the strangest popular songs and selected our favorites from each 10-year period.

In most cases, they are from one-hit wonders, acts never to be heard from again. In some cases, they are deliberate jokes by established acts or comics.

We decided to omit “Weird Al” Yankovic’s songs because his lengthy discography merits an entirely separate story.

1960s

Rodney’s picks: “Monster Mash” by Bobby (Boris) Puckett (1962), “Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen (1963), “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie (1967).