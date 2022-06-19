A.J. Croce getting comfortable with legacy

His voice is what first catches you.

You expect to hear some sweet-sounding coffeehouse tenor, reminiscent of his father, Jim Croce, a singer-songwriter adored by millions. Not quite. Out of your speakers — or from a stage, if you're lucky — comes this voice sandblasted by cigarette smoke, constant touring and constant singing over a braying piano without a microphone.

Then comes his music. It's no "Time In A Bottle" or "Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)." It's more raw, more in-your-face. It's a mix of rhythm and blues, soul, rock 'n' roll and blues, gleaned from a life of hearing Fats Waller, Ray Charles and The Clash.

Jim Croce's son? That's right, Adrian James — just call me A.J. — Croce.

He plays barrelhouse piano, fronts a crack band called the Side Show and sings in a voice that, according to London's The Guardian newspaper, sounds like an old Chicago bluesman who "drinks cognac and ground glass for breakfast."

"I used this Joe Turner shouting style," Croce says. "It's the one tone that could cut through the volume of the piano — the piano is a pretty loud instrument — and so, after initially listening to all those shouters, I learned how to do that.

"You know, James Brown and all that stuff. I mean, he had a voice that could cut through an orchestra. I'm really into that."

Croce has a style all his own.

He's a rootsier Harry Connick Jr. He has emerged from his father's shadow and bounced back from his own short-term blindness to become an accomplished musician who has played with everyone from B.B. King to Willie Nelson.

But despite his acclaim, Croce can't escape his father's legacy. For years, it bothered him. He heard people say, "You know, he looks like Jim." As a musician, he wanted his own identity, so much so that he shunned the guitar and stuck with the piano.

That all started to change last year. One afternoon in August, alone in his home studio in San Diego, he sat down in front of his baby grand piano and stuck his father's songbook in front of him. Then he started to play.

"I thought to myself, 'This is really fun,'" says Croce, 27. "I realized that I can embrace these songs and embrace his music, and what is great about it is I really realized that I can be my own person and not be him.

"Maybe it was maturity or just a natural progression."

Whatever the reason, Croce can now listen to his father's music and his father's homemade tapes and appreciate it. He can listen to a man he didn't know — his father was killed in a plane crash when he was 2 — and understand his life.

"So many people whose fathers died in the war or died in an accident don't have a public side," he says. "They're lucky to have a picture. Not only do I have a picture, but I have five records and 200 hours of tape that's never been heard and all this great video stuff.

"It's like knowing someone growing up. That is how I got to know my father."

Croce started playing the piano at age 6. He first liked the immediate gratification of sitting in his garage, playing his family's baby grand piano and plunking out notes.

He had no formal training except a little help from one of his mother's friends, Pat Rosalia, one of the first members of Manhattan Transfer. Croce simply played by ear. He picked through tunes by Jackson 5 and anything else that caught his ear.

Soon came heartache. A brain tumor caused Croce to go blind for four years. He retreated into a world where his piano became his outlet, his expression, his place where he forgot about being blind.

At age 10, after a series of operations, Croce regained sight in his left eye. His blindness, though, had focused him. He wanted to play piano full time. He jumped into the music of Ray Charles and soon discovered a rollicking playing style, born in New Orleans, known as stride piano.

By age 12, he had begun his musical career, getting paid to play. Meanwhile, he was collecting records from performers as diverse as Jellyroll Morton, Fats Waller, Elton John and Thirteen Floor Elevators. He became a student of the piano.

He dropped out of high school to play music full time. He played five and six nights a week for little money until he got a break. Blues great B.B. King heard him play and asked him to join his tour. Croce jumped at the chance.

That's how it all started. Since then, Croce has toured Europe 10 times, released three recordings and opened for such luminaries as Ray Charles, Lyle Lovett, Aretha Franklin and The Neville Brothers.

Croce has learned from them what he calls sage advice: Do what you love and stick with it.

Croce plans to do just that. He's taking voice lessons — he needs to take care of his damaged voice — and getting ready to release a fourth album, a recording he sees as influenced by The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Elvis Costello. It should be his most pop-influenced effort yet.

At the same time, he's organizing a tribute in Philadelphia later this year.

It's for his father.