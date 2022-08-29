A look at The 2022 John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival performers

Performers for The 2022 John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will include:

Marlow Rosado

Grammy Award-winning Marlow Rosado (facebook.com/marlowrosado) is of Puerto Rican descent and is passionate about preserving the foundations of traditional salsa and is considered a Tropical Latin artist, which is artists whose music genres are derived from or influenced by the Spanish-speaking areas of the Caribbean.

Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola (instagram.com/aymeenuviolaofficial) is a Cuban-born singer, pianist, composer and actress, nicknamed “La Sonera del Mundo” (Sound of the World). She was born into a family of musicians and began playing piano at the age of 3. She graduated from the Manuel Samuel Conservatory in Havana and grew to become a prolific songwriter and composer. She has won American and Latin Grammy Awards.

Alex Bugnon

Alex Bugnon (alexbugnon.com) has been a force within the contemporary music scene for almost 30 years. The renowned pianist, composer and bandleader will be a part of the Masters of Smooth at the festival. Born in Caux, Switzerland. His hometown is just four miles from Montreux, the site of the world-famous jazz festival. Bugnon trained at the Paris Conservatory and Berklee School of Music in Boston. Even this far into his career, Bugnon still practices every day.

Christian McBride

Jazz bassist Christian McBride (christianmcbride.com) took home his eighth Grammy Award at the 2022 ceremony. He won for Best Large Jazz Ensemble for his 17 piece Christian McBride Big Band album “For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver.”

Cindy Blackman Santana

Cindy Blackman Santana (cindyblackmansantana.com) is a virtuoso drummer whose artistry spans the realms of jazz and rock. As a musician and bandleader, she is a sound innovator with a passion for pushing creative boundaries and exploring movement and change.

Gerald Veasley

Gerald Veasley (facebook.com/GeraldVeasley) was heavily influenced by gospel, blues and the soulful R&B recordings of the Stax Records roster of artists. The leading contemporary jazz bassist is known for his work in the contemporary/smooth jazz genre.

Jessy J

Contemporary jazz saxophonist Jessy J (jessyj.com) is known for her distinctive Latin- and R&B-infused smooth jazz. Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and Grover Washington, Jr. are her main influences.

Karyn White

Karyn White (karynwhite.me) is an accomplished singer/songwriter who etched herself into music history with the smash hit female anthem “Superwoman.” The song was RIAA certified Gold for selling more than 500,000 units and named “Song of the Year” by Billboard Magazine in 1989.

Keiko Matsui

Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui (keikomatsui.com) says she would like her music to be a conduit for peace, kindness, love and light. A master storyteller, Matsui crafts exquisite compositions replete with lush harmonies and global rhythms to create timeless musical anthems.

Kirk Whalum

Grammy Award Winner and global recording artist Kirk Whalum (kirkwhalum.com) is a gifted saxophonist who quickly made his mark in the nightclub scene. Fusing together elements of gospel, blues, and jazz, he developed his distinctive tenor sound – soul-drenched, emotional, and always highly melodic.

Larry McCray

Legendary bluesman Larry McCray (larrymccraylive.com), who is known for his singing and guitar style, is one of the last great blues shouters, in the spirit of B.B. King, Luther Allison and Little Milton. McCray has toured non-stop for the past three decades.

Marion Meadows

Soprano saxophonist Marion Meadows (marionmeadows.com), one of the most recognizable names in contemporary jazz. He got his first break when drummer and producer Norman Connors invited Meadows to join his band. He quickly became a staple of the smooth jazz format landing most of his later releases on the top of the contemporary jazz charts.

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle (pattilabelle.com) is such an entertainment force that regardless of the platform on which she may appear, she raises the energy and gains the attention of everyone in the venue. She is a two-time Grammy Award winner who has been nominated 13 times. Her career has spanned more than six decades.

Poogie Bell

Poogie Bell (facebook.com/bellmusicgroup) leads the Poogie Bell Band and has released six albums. A performer, record producer, composer and arranger, Bell’s drumming can be heard on many of the world’s finest jazz, neo-soul, R&B and hip-hop records.