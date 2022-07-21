 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'A Motown Christmas' to combine hits with holiday classics

'A Motown Christmas'

"A Motown Christmas" features past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols.  

 CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — "A Motown Christmas" will combine hits with holiday classics when the show comes on Nov. 28 to the Carolina Theatre.

The 8 p.m. show at the theater at 310 S. Greene St. will feature a vocal group comprised of past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols.

The family-oriented show combines Motown's greatest hits with everyone's favorite holiday classics. It will feature famous Motown trademarks including dazzling choreography and harmonies, all performed in memorable, soulful Motown style.

Tickets are $44, $49, $54 or $59, plus a $5 processing fee and sales tax.

They are now on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com and through the theater box office, 336-333-2605.

"A Motown Christmas" is among several shows announced recently at the Carolina for The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and in its third-floor space, The Crown. "A Motown Christmas" will be held in the auditorium.  

Marvel set to reveal first look at Black Panther sequel

