'A very wise soul': How H.E.R. became a consummate Grammy artist at just 24

When H.E.R. helped induct Tina Turner into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, industry veterans ranging from Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie to Carole King and Dave Grohl told her, with certainty, that she would be next.

“That experience was crazy,” she says. “There’s so many artists that I love that came up to me and said, ‘Oh man, you’re going to be a legend one day.’”

At just 24 years old, the R&B singer-guitarist is already well on her way. Last month, H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, received eight nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards, including song of the year for “Fight for You” and album of the year for her first official studio LP, “Back of My Mind.”

It might come as a surprise that “Back of My Mind” is technically H.E.R.’s debut album (she herself has pushed back against that characterization in previous interviews), considering it’s her third project to compete for the top Grammys honor. Her eponymous 2017 entry and 2019’s “I Used to Know Her” were both considered compilation albums, combining a series of acclaimed EPs.