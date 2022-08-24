Album delay allowed for more songwriting and better songs for Blackberry Smoke's newest album

Throughout Blackberry Smoke’s two-decade career, playing live has been the lifeblood of the band. So being forced off the road by the pandemic wasn’t easy for the group.

“It’s a tough habit to kick, playing music in front of people,” Charlie Starr, singer, guitarist and main songwriter for the band, said in a recent phone interview. “Before we even started to do those kinds of shows, my buddy Benji (Shanks, who is a touring guitarist with Blackberry Smoke) and I were playing for my neighbors in my backyard. OK, any port in the storm.”

In fact, when the Atlanta-based group formed in 2000, getting the chance to tour and play shows was the central goal, and it pretty much has remained the band’s focus ever since.

“We knew what we could control was taking our music on the road and playing for people, which was really the most important thing,” Starr said.

“You’re making music to please yourself as a musician, and you’re hoping that these people will buy it so you can make a living. So that was sort of what we focused on. We didn’t set these goals like we want to get signed to a major label and sell out stadiums. We just had maybe a more realistic view of it. OK, here’s what we can do. Let’s do this.”

Eventually, Starr got to return to taking shows beyond his backyard, as Blackberry Smoke played some socially distanced and drive-in concerts in fall 2020. The band then spent much of last summer on a headlining tour, has continued to do shows this year and will round out the year playing the album “The Whippoorwill” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of that release. Fans can expect some surprises in the set list.

“We kind of just switch it up night to night,” Starr said. “There are songs that we sort of always play, favorites that I kind of figure, well, if we don’t play them, then we hear about it. But it’s OK. Personally, I love playing all of the songs.”

A few songs could come from the band’s latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” which was released in May 2021 and debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Americana albums chart. The band, which also includes Paul Jackson (guitar), Richard Turner (bass), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards), had planned all along to make a new album in 2020, but the pandemic pushed those plans back for a couple of months.

This delay actually benefited the album. It gave Starr time to write some more songs, a few of which, he said, supplanted other tunes that had been slated to be on the album. One of those tunes was “All Rise Again,” a stout and soulful rocker Starr co-wrote with Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule and the Allman Brothers Band).

Another new addition was the title song, a crunchy rocker responding to the demeaning stereotypes often associated with the South and the people who call it home. It was written the night before the last day of recording after producer Dave Cobb, who heard Starr fiddling with the first verse lines, urged Starr to finish the song.

“And Dave Cobb, I think he said, ‘You should call the album that,’ and it was just kind of an aha moment with all of us,” Starr said.

Starr feels the latest album, like each successive Blackberry Smoke album, finds the band growing musically and crafting a set of songs that’s a bit more cohesive.

“The focus is a little clearer, I think, with each one (album)” Starr said. “I hope the songwriting has grown. I feel like it has. It makes me feel good. I can go back to our first album and think, as a songwriter, think ‘Oh, well I wouldn’t have done that that way now’ or ‘I wouldn’t have said that exactly that way.’ But that’s just getting older, I guess.

“There are aspects of our first couple of records that I still love dearly, that, you know, youth and exuberance. But then I put on ‘You Hear Georgia’ and there are songs where I’m like we can still lay it down like we did when we were in our 20s.”