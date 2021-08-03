American Idol will hold online auditions Friday for North Carolina performers

North Carolina singers can audition live via Zoom on Friday for a chance to be on the next season of American Idol.

The first round of hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and get real-time feedback, the reality TV show said Tuesday in a news release. Singers can also go online now and submit an audition video. Sign up at americanidol.com/auditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singers must be at least 15-years-old as of Sept. 15.

These auditions are for American Idol season 5 on ABC, which is expected to air in spring 2022. It will be season 20 overall for the series, which first debuted on Fox.

This is the second year of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search featuring audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. North Carolina shares its audition day with Georgia and South Carolina. There will also be an open casting call on Aug. 27.

Deadline reports that judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all returning for the new season, along with host Ryan Seacrest.