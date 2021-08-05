WATCH NOW: Here is the group you picked to perform at the N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Look for the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble to perform on a main stage at this year’s N.C. Folk Festival.

The Greensboro ensemble took first place in the festival’s inaugural Not Your Average Folk Contest.

It topped three other finalists in July’s online voting, the festival announced on Thursday.

The band will join other musical artists already announced to perform at the free, three-day outdoor multicultural festival, to be held downtown Sept. 10 to 12.

The exact time and location for the ensemble’s performance has not been announced.

In addition to performing on one of the festival’s four main stages, the group will receive a professional studio recording session from Greensboro’s Black Rabbit Audio.

Folk festival staffers surprised Guillén at home Wednesday with the news.

The ensemble was among four bands selected from a competitive pool of 53 North Carolina-based musicians whose applications were reviewed in June by a panel of local music experts.

The public voted online in July for the finalist they wanted to win.