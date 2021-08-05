WATCH NOW: Here is the group you picked to perform at the N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Look for the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble to perform on a main stage at this year’s N.C. Folk Festival.
The Greensboro ensemble took first place in the festival’s inaugural Not Your Average Folk Contest.
It topped three other finalists in July’s online voting, the festival announced on Thursday.
The band will join other musical artists already announced to perform at the free, three-day outdoor multicultural festival, to be held downtown Sept. 10 to 12.
The exact time and location for the ensemble’s performance has not been announced.
In addition to performing on one of the festival’s four main stages, the group will receive a professional studio recording session from Greensboro’s Black Rabbit Audio.
Folk festival staffers surprised Guillén at home Wednesday with the news.
The ensemble was among four bands selected from a competitive pool of 53 North Carolina-based musicians whose applications were reviewed in June by a panel of local music experts.
The public voted online in July for the finalist they wanted to win.
“We are honored to be able to lift up these talented, community-based North Carolina performers,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in Thursday’s announcement.
Grossmann added her gratitude for Cone Health’s support of the contest.
Second place went to Grand Shores from Pittsboro.
Jazz Xpressions featuring Lydia Salett Dudley from Raleigh-Durham was third.
Dreamroot from Durham received honorable mention.
Grand Shores and Jazz Xpressions will perform at a small venue on the festival site.
The main festival lineup includes jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle, as well other musicians performing New Orleans funk and hip-hop, western swing, East African retro-pop, country and Southern rock.
More performers will be announced later.
The Guillén ensemble has created soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a tango and pan-Latin fusion, heard on its 2018 debut album, “The Other Side of My Heart.”
The ensemble has advocated for overlooked communities in the history of tango. “The Other Side of My Heart” is an oral-history musical piece based on interviews with Latina immigrants.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow
@dawndkaneNR on Twitter.