Are the cost of concert tickets getting too high?

Two decades ago at their first show together, The Black Keys played so fast they ran out of songs before their set ended. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, two college dropouts from Akron, Ohio, formed in 2002 and built slowly, but steadily off that first show, attracting critical praise and legions of fans with each record. On their 11th studio record, "Dropout Boogie," the Grammy-winning rock duo admit that they weren't college material, but that may have been for the best. With several first takes on the record and an exciting collaboration with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, The Black Keys are still playing raw, fast and loose.