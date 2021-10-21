At 85, Buddy Guy is still working to keep the blues alive at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

Muddy Waters had helped them bring their instruments upstairs to do an audition. I had never seen white men with hair that long and high-heeled boots. I wanted to curse. First thing I wanted to know was, “Who in the hell is this y’all bringing in on my session?”

How did you end up hooking up with the Yardbirds in England? Apparently, those shows were pretty influential to future stars there.

First of all, I was booked to go to England. I said, “Well, I’ve never been out of the country” — I think I had been to Canada — “so this is my chance to go overseas.” I didn’t know those guys, and now they are some of my best friends. (Eric) Clapton. (Jeff) Beck. Jimmy Page. Keith (Richards).

I didn’t know they had heard of me, and now every time I see ‘em, they tell me about how they all slept in a van (to come see me play). Then they got famous and came to the U.S. and was helping us out — Black Americans — by letting Americans know where they got their movement from. All four of ‘em said they didn’t know a Stratocaster could play blues until they saw me.