Atif Aslam coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam will perform on Nov. 20 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.
The show will be Aslam's only stop in North Carolina during his North American tour.
Atif Aslam has created a name for himself around the world, but particularly in India and South Asia. Perhaps best known for his vocal belting technique, Aslam’s career took off in the early 2000s and skyrocketed when he became a Bollywood star with hit songs “Tera Hone Laga Hu” and “Tu Jaane Na.” He also found an audience in the Bollywood tradition.
Aslam has recorded songs predominantly sings in Urdu and Hindi, but has also in Punjabi, Bengali and Pashto.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit tangercenter.com or aadeez.com.